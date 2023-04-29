"This series is going seven" - Paul Pierce predicts his winner for Suns vs Denver conference semifinals

Speaking on the Showtime basketball show, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce made their predictions for the Western Conference Semifinals.

Both Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were of the opinion that the series might go down to the wire. While Garnett seemed to favor the Suns, Paul Pierce claimed that the Denver Nuggets’ depth, and their home-court advantage might prove too much for the Suns to handle.

Garnett also claimed that he wants to see the Denver Nuggets’ low-key stars like Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Kevin Porter Jr. take things to the next level. Pierce claimed that people have been sleeping over the Nuggets.

“You better watch out for Denver, because they got home court advantage, they have got a lot of low-key stars. And they got better depth. Phoenix cannot afford any injuries. There’s going to be an injury in the Playoffs that’s going to derail, like we saw with the Clippers, that is going to derail somebody’s run.”

Pierce added:

“It is just something that happens all the time. I just hope, that we get two healthy teams and I think the series will go to 7. I think we slept on Denver on year. They are the number one seed. It’s tough to win in Denver. If it’s going to 7, I got Denver. Phoenix got to win it in 6. Phoenix got to get them out of here in 6.”

Paul Pierce expects Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggts in NBA Finals

The majority of the NBA fraternity can be forgiven for favoring the Phoenix Suns for the title. A lineup featuring the likes of Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker is bound to create fear in any team. However, Phoenix Suns’ bench strength has been under the scanner for many months and whether they can play at a high level in case of injuries during the Playoffs remains to be seen.

Of course, in order to win the title, they first need to get past the best regular season time in the Western Conference this year. The Nuggets under Nikola Jokic has an MVP contender who is well supported by multiple young stars looking to prove that they have arrived.

Winning a series against a Phoenix team that includes some proven stars will be a good start. The fact that they are arguably the most offensively-stacked team against them is bound to make things difficult. Kevin Durant is well-capable of winning games on his own, and he is not the only Suns player to claim that!

