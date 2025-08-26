"This sh*t high as a motherf***er": Anthony Edwards makes major admission after brutal Great Wall of China climb with girlfriend by his side

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is spending part of his offseason in China. The former No. 1 pick is on Adidas’ “Believe That” tour and visited the Great Wall of China on Tuesday.He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Shannon Jackson. While touring the historic site, Edwards shared an honest admission about climbing it.“How we gon get down?” Edwards said, via Nice Kicks. “We gon walk down? This shit high as a m***** f*****. I ain’t gon lie, it’s a good workout though.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEdwards and Jackson have been together since 2020. They publicly confirmed their relationship via Instagram that year and they welcomed their daughter, Aislynn, in March 2024. He left at halftime during the Minnesota-Sacramento game during her birth.While Edwards has been involved in multiple paternity disputes with other women, Jackson has remained unfazed and publicly supportive. She even brought their daughter to a Timberwolves game amid rumors and Edwards' legal issues.Anthony Edwards’ ex, Ayesha Howard, denies extortion allegationsAnthony Edwards’ ex, Ayesha Howard, rejected the allegations that she attempted to extort $500,000 and a public apology from the Timberwolves star. In a declaration filed on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles Superior Court, she labeled the extortion claim as “downright sick” and “offensive.”“My request for financial assistance was not an act of coercion or malice, it was a direct response to the prolonged hardship I’ve endured,” Howard said. “I am a single mother who has been left to raise a child without support, while (Edwards) frames his temporary legal discomfort as injustice, all while avoiding meaningful parental responsibility.”She emphasized that her request stemmed from lasting financial hardship, lost opportunities and reputational harm as a single mother raising their daughter, Aubri. Howard also asserted that the drawn-out court proceedings, allegedly delayed by Edwards’ team, were harmful to her livelihood.Edwards’ legal team accused Howard of stalling the finalization of their custody agreement through her demands.The All-Star guard isn’t letting the issue bother him. He and his girlfriend, Shannon Jackson, continue to show a united front, including their trip to China.