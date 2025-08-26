  • home icon
  "This sh*t high as a motherf***er": Anthony Edwards makes major admission after brutal Great Wall of China climb with girlfriend by his side

"This sh*t high as a motherf***er": Anthony Edwards makes major admission after brutal Great Wall of China climb with girlfriend by his side

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 26, 2025 19:11 GMT
Anthony Edwards makes major admission after brutal Great Wall of China climb with girlfriend by his side
Anthony Edwards makes major admission after brutal Great Wall of China climb with girlfriend by his side (image credit: getty)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is spending part of his offseason in China. The former No. 1 pick is on Adidas’ “Believe That” tour and visited the Great Wall of China on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Shannon Jackson. While touring the historic site, Edwards shared an honest admission about climbing it.

“How we gon get down?” Edwards said, via Nice Kicks. “We gon walk down? This shit high as a m***** f*****. I ain’t gon lie, it’s a good workout though.”
Edwards and Jackson have been together since 2020. They publicly confirmed their relationship via Instagram that year and they welcomed their daughter, Aislynn, in March 2024. He left at halftime during the Minnesota-Sacramento game during her birth.

While Edwards has been involved in multiple paternity disputes with other women, Jackson has remained unfazed and publicly supportive. She even brought their daughter to a Timberwolves game amid rumors and Edwards' legal issues.

Anthony Edwards’ ex, Ayesha Howard, denies extortion allegations

Anthony Edwards’ ex, Ayesha Howard, rejected the allegations that she attempted to extort $500,000 and a public apology from the Timberwolves star. In a declaration filed on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles Superior Court, she labeled the extortion claim as “downright sick” and “offensive.”

“My request for financial assistance was not an act of coercion or malice, it was a direct response to the prolonged hardship I’ve endured,” Howard said. “I am a single mother who has been left to raise a child without support, while (Edwards) frames his temporary legal discomfort as injustice, all while avoiding meaningful parental responsibility.”
She emphasized that her request stemmed from lasting financial hardship, lost opportunities and reputational harm as a single mother raising their daughter, Aubri. Howard also asserted that the drawn-out court proceedings, allegedly delayed by Edwards’ team, were harmful to her livelihood.

Edwards’ legal team accused Howard of stalling the finalization of their custody agreement through her demands.

The All-Star guard isn’t letting the issue bother him. He and his girlfriend, Shannon Jackson, continue to show a united front, including their trip to China.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
