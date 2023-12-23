"This is Shaqtin' content": Charles Barkley butchering Frosty the Snowman lyrics has NBA fans howling with laughter

Television analyst Charles Barkley had fans in snitches when he butchered Frosty the Snowman lyrics. Barkley tried singing the song during an episode of "The Steam Room Podcast" with fellow host Ernie Johnson. Barkley is known for his funny renditions and straightforward takes.

This is not the first time Charles Barkley's voice has elicited laughter this week. On Tuesday, an under-the-weather Barkley produced a hilarious moment on "Inside the NBA" when he sounded more nasal than usual as the result of a cold. Fellow co-host Shaquille O’Neal roasted him by imitating his hoarse voice.

In the middle of breaking down New Orleans's Pelicans 113-115 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Shaq broke from his normal voice into an imaginary character, “Stuffy Chuck.” Shaq's ridiculing voice, created by talking with his nose plugged, had the rest of the TV set in hysterics.

Here are some reactions from fans on Barkley singing the Snowman song:

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal call out Zion Williamson

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal called out Williamson's conditioning and effort as the Pelicans star only scored 13 points in New Orleans' 133-89 loss to the LA Lakers in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament on December 7.

Barkley said Zion Williamson was not in shape, he doesn't run, and plays the game strictly on talent.

Williamson responded on the court with a stellar 36-point performance to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-107 on December 11. In the aftermath, he was asked about the criticism he received from the two NBA analysts and former NBA players.

'If it comes from a place where they just wanna see me do better, thank you,' he said. "But if it comes from anywhere else, everybody entitled to their own opinion. Can't control that.'

On Tuesday night, ahead of the Pelicans-Grizzlies game, Shaq and Barkley addressed Williamson’s most recent comments.

“I’m the president when it comes being a dominant big man. There is no other,” O’Neal said. “I sat there and watched him. I said he doesn’t run hard, he doesn’t create easy baskets for himself, and it looks like he’s not ready. That was me telling him, if you do this, you can get to the next level.

“We only criticize people that we like,” O’Neal continued. “We only criticize people that we believe in.”

Charles Barkley chimed in and added: 'What's interesting is why would he worry where it's coming from? It's coming from a place like, we want him to be great.'

It's not clear if Williamson warrants such criticism this season. He is averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game so far this season. The Pelicans are 17–12 to start the year and are a decent seventh in the Western Conference.