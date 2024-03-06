“This shit here fye”: Kevin Durant endorses 'Man of the Year' hit maker Schoolboy Q’s freshest release

Aside from his love of basketball, Kevin Durant is also very passionate about music. The former MVP recently took to social media to shoutout a rapper for his newest release.

On his Instagram story, Durant posted a screenshot of a song from rapper Schoolboy Q. He tagged him in the post while letting him know that he enjoyed the song.

"This shit here fye," Durant wrote on his Instagram.

Via Kevin Durant's Instagram

Schoolboy Q is an American rapper based out of California. He's been putting out music for nearly two decades now, with his first mixtape being released in 2008.

After being an independent artist for years, Schoolboy Q landed a deal with Interscope records in 2014. His debut album with the backing of a label was titled "Oxymoron," and has some of his biggest hits. Some of the tracks on that album include "Man of the Year," "Studio" and "Collard Greens."

According to Spotify, Schoolboy Q has over 11 million monthly listeners on the platform. Collard Greens is his most streamed song with close to 600 million.

The song that Kevin Durant shared was from the artist's latest album titled "Blue Lips." It is the first time he's released an album since 2019.

Kevin Durant has broken into the world of music

Kevin Durant has always been a big fan of music, but he recently took his passion a step further. A few weeks ago, he appeared on a song with the rapper Stalley on a song called "Scared Money."

When the Phoenix Suns star pops up in the music video, they are sitting around a table watching NBA highlights. Durant goes on to start his verse by shouting out his grandmother who recently passed away.

This is not the only name Kevin Durant mentions while rapping. He also compares himself to NFL legend wide receiver Randy Moss, stating that they both equally hated duirng their careers. In total, KD raps for about 40 seconds in the song.

Before this, Durant was helping other rappers behind the scenes. When Drake released his "For All the Dogs" album in 2023, KD's name pops up in the credits.

When he isn't dipping into his passion for music, Durant is still performing at an elite level in the NBA. At the age of 35, the 14-time All-Star continues to prove he is one of the game's most prolific offensive talents.

This season, Durant is posting averages of 27.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Led by him, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns are looking to contend for a title this season. They are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 36-26 record.