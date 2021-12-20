“This is a special moment that you deserve” - Stephen Curry reveals message from Ray Allen after breaking his 3-PT record

The NBA community has been buzzing with Stephen Curry becoming the best three-point shooter in NBA history. He reached the milestone at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks after draining his second three of the night to put him ahead of Ray Allen's 2,973 career three-pointers.

After sharing a special moment with his teammates and parents, Stephen Curry hugged Allen, who was on-ground to witness it live. As he vacated the throne, he whispered some things into Steph's ear which no one could decipher.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated senior writer Howard Beck on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Stephen Curry was asked about the moment he shared with Allen and what was said to him.

Curry replied:

"Just mainly that this is a special moment that you deserve and to embrace it, make it your own, get lost in it."

"I remember watching him at the Garden breaking Reggie's record, and the emotion, and the elation on his face, and just knowing what you pour into this game, year after year after year. And he gave me that advice going into it," said the Golden State Warriors star.

"It's also about how legends like him and Reggie support the next generation that are trying to take what they did, the belief that they instilled in me as a young shooter, to kind of dream big, that they still support and encourage, and are still here to help me celebrate. I appreciate that, and, nice way to pass the torch," he added.

It was an incredible moment for Stephen Curry as it was a milestone not many dreamed of. His greatness is unquestioned, as fans and superstars alike held their breath in anticipation. Although it was beautiful to watch, Steph had to quickly snap out of the celebratory mood and help the Golden State Warriors to another victory on the road.

Stephen Curry is the best three-point shooter in NBA history

Anyone who has followed the game for the last decade probably already had their minds made up on the fact that Stephen Curry was the best shooter in league history. But at the time, he lacked the numbers to back up his claim. For Steph, it is not just about the numbers but how he executes.

Steph's range and precision are something to marvel about, and recent reports have shown that he applied science during training in search of the "perfect shot." He broke several three-point records before Allen's, many of which will stay in place for a long time.

Teammate and friend Draymond Green has said that Steph will beat Allen's record by over 1,000 three-pointers, and that is possible. It took Allen 1,300 games to make 2,973 three-pointers, and Chef Curry did so with 511 fewer games. By the time he played 1,300 games, he might hit 4,000+ threes.

There is an argument that Stephen Curry's record might not last long before it is broken as the volume of three-point attempts has continued to increase over the years. While that is valid, as it also helped Steph reach this milestone, knocking down 4,000 three-pointers over the course of his career will be mind-blowing.

So far in the 2021-22 NBA season, Steph is averaging 27.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He has also knocked down 150 total three-pointers in 337 attempts and is leading the race for the 2022 MVP award.

