"This stuff don't even taste like anything" - Charles Barkley regrets going 'cold turkey' on soda as New Year’s resolution

Charles Barkley is already off to a rough start to 2024. While on the desk with the "Inside the NBA crew," he and the guys discussed their New Year’s resolutions. Barkley made a bold claim for his own annual goals. The big man wants to give up Diet Coke.

“You know I drink about 10 to 15 Diet Cokes a day. I want to give up Diet Coke,” Barkley said. “I think it’s best for me to go cold turkey. That is my serious resolution to give up Diet Coke.”

The crew laughed in response. Ernie Johnson said he was rooting for Barkley. However, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith were not too confident in him.

It also did not help that Barkley is not a fan of water. He had a distasteful review after taking a few sips of the all-natural, clear beverage.

“This stuff don’t even taste like anything,” Barkley said.

The hijinks continued on the desk. It seems Barkley has not committed to his resolution yet. Smith revealed that Barkley had Diet Coke in his cup on the TV desk.

Smith then poured it into a trash can as Barkley could only cringe in horror as he watched. Smith then gave Barkley the water bottle he found disgusting.

Barkley’s affinity for Diet Coke knows no bounds. O’Neal unmasked Barkley further. He went over to Barkley’s seat on the desk to uncover Barkley’s secret stash of Diet Cokes. The “Round Mound of Rebound” had multiple cans of the syrupy soda under his desk within arms reach at all times.

It was yet another hilarious moment for the guys from the most popular postgame show in sports. Barkley seems to have a long way to go to kick his Diet Coke addiction.

Charles Barkley cannot get a laugh from the Joker

Charles Barkley is a funny man. However, he could not crack Nikola Jokic, aka the Joker.

On Thursday, Jokic banked in a buzzer-beater to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-127.

Following the game, Barkley and the "Inside the NBA" crew interviewed Jokic about his shot. Barkley tried to joke with Jokic to no avail.

Charles Barkley teased Jokic on if he called glass on his bank shot for the win. Jokic had a deadpan response.

“My friend, it went in. I am happy,” Jokic said.

It was yet another lackluster response from Jokic. The Nuggets center is known for his inexpressive demeanor. He famously had little emotion after claiming the NBA title last season. Jokic seemed too tired to celebrate the championship.

Of course, Jokic was likely tired after the tough win against the Warriors. He carried the team to a fourth-quarter comeback, erasing an 18-point deficit.