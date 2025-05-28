"This team has no fight" - Knicks fans react to Josh Hart acknowledging desperation amid Knicks ranks

After coming up short in Game 4, the New York Knicks now find themselves on the brink of elimination. Following some recent comments from a key player, the fan base is starting to believe their postseason run could be coming to an end soon.

Ad

The Indiana Pacers coughed up Game 3 in the fourth quarter thanks to a hot stretch from Karl-Anthony Towns. This was not the case in Game 4, as they came out and never took their foot off the gas. Led by stellar showings from Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, Indiana secured a 130-121 win Tuesday night to go up 3-1 in the series.

While speaking with the media after the loss, Knicks forward Josh Hart reflected on how the deep hole the team finds itself in. Such remarks did not resonate well with the fans, as they feel the group is losing its competitive spirit.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Our backs are against the wall," Hart said. "We just have to make sure we fight out of it."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Reaction No. 1

Reaction No. 2

Reaction No. 3

Reaction No. 4

The fans might not like to hear it, but Hart and company do find themselves with their backs against the wall. Down 3-1 in the series, they have no margin for error the rest of the way. The group will look to bounce back and keep their season alive Thursday in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

Ad

Deuce McBride speaks on message in Knicks locker room following Game 4 loss vs. Pacers

While Josh Hart's remarks can come off as a bit defeated, Deuce McBride spoke differently regarding the message in the Knicks locker room. That being the group needs to understand they are better than the product they are putting on the court right now.

Ad

"We know what we got to fix," McBride said. "We got to look at ourselves in the mirror, be really self aware of what we can do better and go out there and get the job done."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though the Knicks find themselves in a tough situation, there is still a pathway for them to be the last team standing in this series. One thing they have going for them is that two of the last three games will be played on their home floor. If they can just stretch things to a Game 7, Jalen Brunson and company might have a shot at sending the Pacers home.

For now, all New York can do is take things one game at a time. With things heading back to MSG for Game 5, there is an opportunity to swing the series' momentum back in their favor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More