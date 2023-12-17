"This team is garbage": NBA fans' hilarious reactions to Detroit Pistons losing 23 straight

The Detroit Pistons are the worst team in the NBA now. This season they've only won two games and are on a 23-game losing streak despite being coached by Monty Williams, who not too long ago turned the Phoenix Suns' fortunes around by turning them into championship contenders. Their latest defeat was a 146-114 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA fans are in shambles, as the Pistons are yet to break their losing streak. Fans on social media are calling out the Pistons and roasting them for their inefficiency this season. Here's what some of them had to say on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"They are going to have to. This team is garbage"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Pistons need to trade for Draymond Green ASAP."

Expand Tweet

"It’s not a rebuild. It’s a catastrophe."

Expand Tweet

"Depends what your end goal is. Most rebuilds fail..."

Expand Tweet

"Cade trade to spurs gonna hit like crack"

Expand Tweet

"Im not a big fan of Cade being done in the 3rd. Why will others follow and fight for this team if the franchise leader has already given up. Play the garbage mins and try to get a momentum going for the next game at least."

Expand Tweet

"Dude I am truly sorry. Y’all didn’t deserve to be done this way as Pistons fans."

Expand Tweet

"They should just move the franchise to Vegas"

Expand Tweet

Detroit Pistons on verge of beating NBA's longest losing streak record

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks

In NBA history, there have been several teams that have gone through slumps and had difficulty rising from the ashes.

This season, the Detroit Pistons are going through that same struggle and appear to be stuck in a rut with their 23-game losing streak. Given how they've played so far this year, the Pistons are on the verge of breaking the league's longest losing streak.

The 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers hold the record for the longest losing streak with 26 games apiece. If coach Monty Williams and Cade Cunningham don't come up with a solution soon, the Pistons will be on course to break the mark.