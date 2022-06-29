“This team has a history of being hurt… I get that they’re on cloud nine” - Former Chicago Bulls guard says Draymond Green is putting a target on his back and setting himself up for failure with his comments

NBA and Golden State Warriors talisman Draymond Green has been making the airwaves lately following his comments about Steph Curry and the franchise. The defensive stalwart believes that the Warriors will win three of the next four NBA championships.

On ESPN's morning radio show Keyshawn, JWill and Max, former Chicago Bulls player Jay Williams stated that he believed that Green was getting carried away with his expectations of the team. Jay spoke about how the talisman was painting a target on his back for the rest of the league when the next season begins. Williams said:

"You and I both know how hard it is to win a championship. Now, I never won one on the NBA level, but I won one in college. Injuries factor into that, luck factors into that, this team has a history of being hurt. I get that they’re on cloud nine and he feels he can say anything right now. When you start forecasting, 'Yeah, we're going to win the next three out of four', you're putting a really big target on your back, and you're setting yourself up for failure."

Draymond Green made these comments while appearing on JJ Redick's podcast, The Old Man and the Three. Green also made some remarkable about comments about Steph Curry and Kevin Durant during this episode.

Can Draymond Green and the Warriors repeat?

Green and Curry in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth championship in eight years as they established themselves as the dynasty of the last 15 years. En route to winning the title, they beat the likes of the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Steph Curry continues to shine in title-clinching wins.



His 32.5 career PPG in title-clinchers is 2nd all-time, trailing only Michael Jordan. Steph Curry continues to shine in title-clinching wins. His 32.5 career PPG in title-clinchers is 2nd all-time, trailing only Michael Jordan. https://t.co/TfeGrJHBiA

Key players on the roster like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all tied to down to the franchise over the next couple of years. Joe Lacob, the owner, and his willingness to splash the cash means that they shouldn't have any problems in extending Jordan Poole's contract and bringing back Kevon Looney. The Warriors have kept their core in tact.

The scary prospect is that Klay Thompson will only get better, as will the likes of Poole and Jonathan Kuminga. Thompson suffered an inconsistent postseason but showed glimpses of his old self. Next season, he will be even more time removed from the knee injury he picked up in 2019.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Warriors are now 5-0 this postseason following a loss, outscoring their opponents by an average of 15.4 in those games.



That PPG diff is the 5th-highest across the past 50 postseasons.



4th on that list? This year's Celtics (+15.5), who get a chance to respond on Wednesday. The Warriors are now 5-0 this postseason following a loss, outscoring their opponents by an average of 15.4 in those games.That PPG diff is the 5th-highest across the past 50 postseasons.4th on that list? This year's Celtics (+15.5), who get a chance to respond on Wednesday. https://t.co/zdVO32y12J

The likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole will provide spark off the bench for the Warriors while also being Energizer bunnies and bringing youthfulness and explosiveness to the roster. All these reasons make Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors heavy favorites to repeat as champions next season.

