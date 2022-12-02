The Dallas Mavericks have a special talent in Luka Doncic, and he has led them to several crucial victories. Former NBA player Chandler Parsons believes the team would be lost without the Slovenian.

Dallas pulled off an incredible win against defending champions Golden State Warriors, with Doncic registering a 40-point triple-double.

It was a show of the superstars, as Luka Doncic and Steph Curry both dominated for their teams. Although the Mavs have other players to run their offense, they mainly go through Doncic.

On FanDuel TV, Shams Charania made that point. He asked Parsons how the team can manage egos and get everyone else more involved.

In response, Parsons said:

"Everybody in that roster, that organization knows Luka is the guy. They know most nights it's gonna be him. But also, J Kidd, I guarantee you is telling these other guys, Doe Doe, Green, Dinwiddie, there's gonna be times when these guys have to take over, have to be ready.

"I never want to speak injury or anything like that into existence but this team would be so lost without this guy. And at this usage rate, I think it's impossible to sustain. These guys are gonna have their numbers called, they're gonna have their opportunity. And they can't be salty, they can't be ego-driven to, "Why is Luka getting all the stuff?"

"Because they know he's the guy. They know he's a top-three player in the NBA. They just got to be ready when their number is called. And Luka is gotta keep doing a good job getting them involved and keeping them involved. But it's tough to watch one guy dribble the era of the ball all game long, all season long, especially when you're a .500 team."

Meanwhile, the inconsistency of the team is a major concern. They have lost games in which they were the clear favorites, leaving them with a 10-11 record.

After an impressive win against the Warriors, they lost to the Detroit Pistons 131-125 in overtime, despite coming in as the favorites.

Luka Doncic is leading the 2023 MVP race

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

There has always been a debate about how the MVP voting should go. Many believe only personal contributions should be considered despite the team's standing.

While there is still plenty of basketball left to play in the 2022-23 season, Doncic is leading the race for the MVP award with his team ranked 11th in the Western Conference standings.

However, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins does not believe Doncic should be in the MVP conversation. He highlighted that the team's failure was the primary reason for his take.

The three-time All-Star has been an absolute delight to watch. He leads the league in scoring, averaging 33.6 points per game, on 50.5% shooting from the field.

