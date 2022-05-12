"This is not the same team we were playing to start the series" - Draymond Green explains why they have a hard time adjusting against the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors suffered a blowout 134-95 loss in Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Green perfectly explained why the Warriors have had a hard time defending the Grizzlies ever since Ja Morant was ruled out in Game 4.

In the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show" recorded after the game, the former DPOY explained that the Grizzlies are like a new team without Morant. Green added that the adjustments they have to make are so different that it's like preparing for a new team, stating:

"It got out of hand and I think for us, what we have to realize is this is not the same team we were playing to start this series.

"You almost have to make the adjustment in this series as if we're starting an entirely different series. ... You kinda have to rethink the whole game plan because our game plan was built around Ja Morant."

Ja Morant has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason with a bone bruise in his right knee. The Grizzlies are still down 2-3 heading into Game 6 at the Chase Center. Draymond Green made some good points since Tyus Jones is an entirely different player than Morant.

Jones is a much deadlier shooter than Morant and plays the pick-and-roll much differently. Steven Adams has also provided some changes to the Grizzlies' offense after being a non-factor in the first round and in the earlier part of the series against the Warriors.

In the 39-point loss, Klay Thompson was the leading scorer with 19 points, but he also had a +/- of -45. Stephen Curry only had 14 points, while Draymond Green had five points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, seven Grizzlies players scored in double figures led by Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. with 21 points each.

Draymond Green still had fun despite Warriors' embarrassing performance

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

With the Memphis Grizzlies up by 46 points early in the fourth quarter, "Whoop That Trick" began playing inside the FedEx Forum.

It was a trolling shot by the Grizzlies against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Curry told reporters before Game 5 that the Warriors' game plan was to "whoop that trick."

Draymond Green seemed to have enjoyed the song and began participating with the performers during the timeout. Green also whipped his towel while facing the Grizzlies crowd. It was a moment of joy for the Warriors during their most disappointing performance.

Gary Parrish @GaryParrishCBS Draymond Green enthusiastically participating in Whoop That Trick is LOL.

Draymond Green enthusiastically participating in Whoop That Trick is LOL.https://t.co/87wXKnmtXQ

After the game, Green explained his actions during that timeout. The three-time champ is confident enough with their team to do it. He also pointed out that he loves embracing the away crowd, knowing that the Chase Center will be louder for Game 6. Green said:

"One thing I don't respect is people who only bring it when they're winning. Embrace crowds when you're winning. We call those front-runners. We're not front-runners. We got our ass kicked.

"That's alright. It happens. But you don't be a front-runner. When you spew it out, you gotta be willing to take it and not hide from it, not duck from it, not run from it. Embrace it."

Edited by Adam Dickson