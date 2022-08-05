“This team is still looking for that Robin to go alongside Luka’s Batman” - Former NBA champion expresses doubts over the Dallas Mavericks’ off-season business

The Dallas Mavericks had an incredible 2021-22 campaign and are looking to build on it. However, former NBA champion Matt Barnes does not believe the Mavs have gotten the right piece to provide adequate support for Luka Doncic.

Last season, the Mavericks were a big surprise in the playoffs. They defeated the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals, going past the first round for the first time since 2011.

A Game 7 rout completes the series comeback and sends Dallas to the Western Conference Finals!

Although their 2011 run ended with an NBA title, they failed to replicate that performance. The Golden State Warriors completed a gentleman's sweep in the conference finals and went ahead to win the championship.

Moving into the new season, the Mavericks are looking to build on that. But not many believe their offseason acquisitions thus far will help them contend for the 2023 title.

On "NBA Today," Malika Andrews was asked if Kevin Pelton's Mavs offseason grade of D was justified. While Barnes believes the grade could be better, he does not believe the roster has improved.

"To me, I'm not necessarily sure that this roster got better. Obviously, they're gonna get healthy, and you're getting a young Christian Wood who by numbers is the best in the pick-and-roll which is really gonna help Luka, he can stretch the floor.

"But I think at the end of the day, this team is still looking for that Robin to go alongside Luka's batman. I love what Tim Hardaway Jr can bring back to the floor and Dinwiddie.

"I love what they can bring but to me, they're still not that consistent 20 to 22-point a game scorer you're gonna need in the playoffs."

The Christian Wood acquisition is undoubtedly a big plus. Dallas now has a rangy big man who can do it all, including knocking down three-pointers.

Dallas Mavericks newcomer Christian Wood surprised a bunch of kids today at the Mavs Academy Hoop Camp.

Can the Dallas Mavericks reach the 2023 conference finals?

Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith of the Dallas Mavericks

The ultimate goal is to win a championship, but there are questions about whether the Mavericks can replicate their 2022 playoff run. Unfortunately, they are nowhere close to being considered one of the favorites to win the title.

Getting over the first-round hump was a thrill for the Mavs. While that was achievable in 2023, reaching the same heights as last season might be a tad difficult.

The competition in the West has gotten a lot tougher. One team to watch out for will be the Minnesota Timberwolves, who recently acquired Rudy Gobert.

We know what @rudygobert27 brings to the defensive end of the floor, Coach Finch joined the broadcast to talk about how he'll open things up on the offensive end.

The LA Clippers are also one to watch, as they will likely start the season with a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Two of the Dallas Mavericks' most recent first-round exits were delivered by the Clippers.

