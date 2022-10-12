“This team wins no championships without Draymond Green” – Matt Barnes highlights the significance of Draymond Green on the Warriors, says he is a future Hall of Famer irrelevant of his stats

In the midst of the drama surrounding the Golden State Warriors, experts are speculating about Draymond Green's future with the team. Analyst Matt Barnes hasn't crossed out the idea of the Warriors getting rid of the 4-time All-Star.

In a new edition of Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, the former NFL star had Matt Barnes as his guest. During the episode, Barnes shared his thoughts on Draymond Green's legacy in the NBA. Being his former teammate, Barnes didn't hold back and showered Green with compliments. He said:

"He's the heart and sould of that organization, of that city. And I knew it from the outside looking in. But, once I got there, you can clearly see it.

"This team wins no championships without Draymond Green. And that's not a far-fetched, that's not a hot take, that's just facts."

“When he makes it to the Hall of Fame, dudes are going to ask how…The stat sheet won’t tell the whole story. Draymond's a winner and the heart & soul of the Warriors and the city." @Matt_Barnes22 says the Warriors don't win ANY championships without Draymond Green:“When he makes it to the Hall of Fame, dudes are going to ask how…The stat sheet won’t tell the whole story. Draymond's a winner and the heart & soul of the Warriors and the city." .@Matt_Barnes22 says the Warriors don't win ANY championships without Draymond Green:“When he makes it to the Hall of Fame, dudes are going to ask how…The stat sheet won’t tell the whole story. Draymond's a winner and the heart & soul of the Warriors and the city." https://t.co/xp0igd165k

"You don't have to be able to shoot like Steph or jump like LeBron to play. This guy is a really intelligent, one of the smartest people in general. Probably one of the highest basketball IQ's I've ever got a chance to be around."

Green has become hot this past week as there have been issues surrounding him and Jordan Poole. Over the weekend, news of an altercation between the two became a trending topic on social media. Reports of Green throwing a punch shortly followed and TMZ released a video of the incident.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho Draymond Green is out of line. You’re not Michael Jordan, this isn’t “The Last Dance.” Jordan Poole is younger than you, smaller than you and y’all don’t win the chip without him. At this point Draymond is proving his “toughness” to himself, no one else.



Draymond Green is out of line. You’re not Michael Jordan, this isn’t “The Last Dance.” Jordan Poole is younger than you, smaller than you and y’all don’t win the chip without him. At this point Draymond is proving his “toughness” to himself, no one else.https://t.co/SUju1LtKYr

The Warriors organization hasn't released a statement as to how they've been handling Green's disciplinary action. For Poole, it looks like he's focused on basketball and even played their preseason game against the LA Lakers.

What does the Poole-Green incident mean for the Warriors?

The incident that happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole is extremely unfortunate. While it isn't unusual to see two teammates going into an argument during practice, throwing punches is a step too far. This could cause huge trouble for the team's morale and chemistry.

It's still unclear what the two players were arguing about during the Warriors' practice. But by the looks of it, it's a serious matter and could affect their relationship in the foreseeable future.

The incident could mean a few things. Either one of them could get traded this season, or their chemistry will surely be damaged on and off the court. The first outcome could help the team move on from the event. But the Warriors won't win any more titles as both players have played important roles during their most recent title run.

The second option will take some time for the two players to forgive each other. But forcing them into being friends immediately will be a challenge for the players surrounding them.

The circumstances that the Golden State Warriors are experiencing right now will test their players' leadership. Before they can go back to competing for NBA titles, the team will have to deal with internal matters first.

