"This is terrifying": Victor Wembanyama causes online stir with step through from near 3-point line against Pacers

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 18, 2025 03:35 GMT
"This is terrifying": Victor Wembanyama causes online stir with step through from near 3-point line against Pacers.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama seized up Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson from near the 3-point line in the third quarter of Friday’s game. After forcing Jackson to bite on his second pump fake, Wembanyama's lengthy step through allowed him to score a layup. The basket earned the collective “aah” of fans inside the Frost Bank Center and reactions from netizens.

One fan said:

“This is TERRIFYING.”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

What made the sequence viral was the distance Wembanyama covered to score. From standing within a foot inside the 3-point line, the 7-foot-5 center moved to almost the shaded area to make the layup. Although some thought Wembanyama committed a traveling violation, the referees’ non-call made the play legal.

The move allowed Wembanyama to turn what might have been a potentially long 2-pointer into an efficient layup with one stride.

The play in the third quarter was the second time Victor Wembanyama scored using a step-through move. In the first half against Obi Toppin, Wemby faced the ultra-athletic Pacers forward before posting up near the keyhole.

Wembanyama gave him the “Dream Shake” before a pump fake froze Toppin. The brief hesitation allowed the Frenchman to step through for a left-handed layup that his defender had no chance of even bothering.

Victor Wembanyama leads Spurs to unbeaten preseason

Victor Wembanyama had another efficient night against the Indiana Pacers. He delivered 17 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal on Friday. Wemby’s output helped the San Antonio Spurs to a comfortable 133-104 win.

Three nights ago, he was even more impressive against the same opponents. He tallied 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 25 minutes.

After roughly eight months away from basketball to recover from a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, Victor Wembanyama is back. The Spurs are unbeaten in five preseason games with the All-Star center in the lineup. Although it is still in the preseason, San Antonio seems poised to compete better than last season.

Behind Wemby, the Spurs look to maintain their hot form when they face Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks in five days.

Edited by Michael Macasero
