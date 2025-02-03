"This thing is not gon' be smooth" - Charles Barkley warns Lakers of 'growing pains' following Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

After the Dallas Mavericks traded him for Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic is now a part of the LA Lakers. The Doncic-Davis trade is arguably the most shocking in NBA history. It's the first time in league history that two-star players were traded in the middle of the season. Normally, star players get traded during the offseason.

While the dust is still settling, the basketball world is giving their thoughts on the blockbuster trade. One of these people is Charles Barkley. The NBA legend shared his thoughts on whether or not Doncic is a perfect fit with the Lakers. While the idea of Luka "Magic" donning Purple and Gold seems exciting, Barkley believes it might not work for as long as LeBron James is still around.

"This thing is not going to be smooth in LA with (Luka Doncic) and LeBron (Jame)," Barkley said. "Because both of them want the ball 100% of the time. Luka does not move without the ball. LeBron does not move without the ball. There's going to be some serious growing pains when those two try to play together."

Luka Doncic breaks silence on Lakers-Mavericks trade

It's still mind-boggling to think that Luka Doncic is now a part of the LA Lakers. The trade between Doncic and Anthony Davis is something one would typically see on NBA 2K. However, the basketball world will have to accept the facts and start getting used to this drastic change.

Doncic was the first one to release a statement on the shocking trade. While reports say that both parties were blindsided and not expecting to get traded, the Slovenian star kept an optimistic attitude heading into his new team. Luka wrote a heartfelt message to the Dallas Mavericks fans, thanking everyone who has supported his NBA journey. Doncic wrote:

"Dear Dallas. Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. ... Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

While it's exciting to see Luka Doncic play for the LA Lakers, he's still out due to a calf injury. However, according to prominent NBA insider Marc Stein, Doncic is targeting February 8 to make his return on the hardwood. With that in mind, fans can expect to see Doncic put on Purple and Gold come LA's game against the Indiana Pacers.

