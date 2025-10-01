  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  "This about to be the most toxic locker room ever" - NBA fans abuzz as Jonathan Kuminga & Warriors finalize $48.5M deal to stay alongside Steph Curry

"This about to be the most toxic locker room ever" - NBA fans abuzz as Jonathan Kuminga & Warriors finalize $48.5M deal to stay alongside Steph Curry

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 01, 2025 00:00 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn

After a lengthy contract negotiation this offseason, Jonathan Kuminga has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Kuminga signed a two-year, $48.5 million contract, which includes a team option in the second year.

Wednesday was set as the deadline to either accept or reject Kuminga's one-year, $8 million qualifying offer. Golden State ultimately decided on increasing its offer to the 6-foot-7 forward.

Fans on X reacted to Kuminga finally reaching a deal with the Warriors, predicting that the young forward might not be happy with the contract.

"This about to be the most toxic locker room ever," one fan tweeted.
Other fans speculated that Kuminga could be traded.

Here are other fan reactions.

Kuminga did not participate in Monday's media day and at the start of training camp on Tuesday to finalize the deal with Golden State. His $22.5 million salary next season ranks fourth in the team's books behind veteran stars Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors could explore trades in January

ESPN's Shams Charania said that Jonathan Kuminga's new contract with the Golden State Warriors is designed to give flexibility for a future move. Charania reported there is a "likelihood of exploring trades" when Kuminga becomes eligible on Jan. 15.

"The deal includes a team option in the second year that is designed for the Warriors, or another team if and when Kuminga is traded during the upcoming season, to rip up and complete a fresh new contract after the 2025-26 campaign, sources said," Charania wrote on Tuesday.

The two sides went back and forth on their preferences over the past two months. Kuminga's side has expressed its desire to include a player option in any deal. In early September, the Warriors offered three-year and two-year contract frameworks. Kuminga ultimately decided on a two-year deal that gives him a chance to hit unrestricted free agency in 2027.

Golden State never wavered on a team option, and the new contract could be attractive to teams looking to trade for Kuminga.

With the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation now resolved, the Warriors can now focus on preparing for a run to a fifth championship in the Steph Curry era.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
