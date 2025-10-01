"This about to be the most toxic locker room ever" - NBA fans abuzz as Jonathan Kuminga & Warriors finalize $48.5M deal to stay alongside Steph Curry

After a lengthy contract negotiation this offseason, Jonathan Kuminga has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Kuminga signed a two-year, $48.5 million contract, which includes a team option in the second year.Wednesday was set as the deadline to either accept or reject Kuminga's one-year, $8 million qualifying offer. Golden State ultimately decided on increasing its offer to the 6-foot-7 forward.Fans on X reacted to Kuminga finally reaching a deal with the Warriors, predicting that the young forward might not be happy with the contract.&quot;This about to be the most toxic locker room ever,&quot; one fan tweeted.gwill1_ @gwill1_LINK@ShamsCharania Great. He’s in a place he doesn’t want to be. The coach says he won’t play him a lot of minutes because otherwise they wouldn’t win. And then you have the owner who refused to trade him to get size that this team has needed for the past 3 years.Other fans speculated that Kuminga could be traded.Kuminga Brasil 🇧🇷 @KumingaBrasilLINK@ShamsCharania that’s a very tradable contract, especially with this team option for 26-27’ in some situations he can be just a expirant salary fillers in tradesKingCharge @KingChargeLINK@ShamsCharania Announce the trade to sacramentoHere are other fan reactions.Nag Alluri @nagk01LINK@ShamsCharania This was always where it was headed despite all of the posturing about the QO. Credit to JK and his camp for using every ounce of leverage they had up until the very end. Credit to the Warriors for calling his bluff about the QOFat Kid Deals @FatKidDealsLINK@ShamsCharania This was the most needlessly long drawn out shit ever.Kuminga did not participate in Monday's media day and at the start of training camp on Tuesday to finalize the deal with Golden State. His $22.5 million salary next season ranks fourth in the team's books behind veteran stars Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors could explore trades in JanuaryESPN's Shams Charania said that Jonathan Kuminga's new contract with the Golden State Warriors is designed to give flexibility for a future move. Charania reported there is a &quot;likelihood of exploring trades&quot; when Kuminga becomes eligible on Jan. 15.&quot;The deal includes a team option in the second year that is designed for the Warriors, or another team if and when Kuminga is traded during the upcoming season, to rip up and complete a fresh new contract after the 2025-26 campaign, sources said,&quot; Charania wrote on Tuesday.The two sides went back and forth on their preferences over the past two months. Kuminga's side has expressed its desire to include a player option in any deal. In early September, the Warriors offered three-year and two-year contract frameworks. Kuminga ultimately decided on a two-year deal that gives him a chance to hit unrestricted free agency in 2027.Golden State never wavered on a team option, and the new contract could be attractive to teams looking to trade for Kuminga.With the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation now resolved, the Warriors can now focus on preparing for a run to a fifth championship in the Steph Curry era.