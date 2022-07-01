“This is a toxic relationship right now, but a divorce, both parties feel like they can’t afford it” - Nick Wright believes Kyrie Irving and the Nets have a marriage of convenience, says there’s no viable path to the Lakers

Kyrie Irving has opted in on his contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The All-Star guard's decision was reported on Monday after many thought otherwise.

The Nets and Irving reportedly failed to come to an understanding, which resulted in the guard releasing a six-team sign-and-trade wishlist. It is worth noting that none of the teams he listed have the cap space to take him on.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help.

On "What's Wright with Nick Wright," Nick Wright discussed the Russell Westbrook-Irving trade rumor. The sports commentator said it was not viable, while also saying that Irving might not finish the season with the Nets.

"The Nets offered him multiple contracts that were longer term than just one year. He turned them all down," Wright said. "His only, you know, counteroffer was a one-year, essentially the deal he's on now, plus a player option, meaning Kyrie was not willing to accept any contract that guaranteed he was going to be with the Nets long term.

"So, to me, this is a marriage of necessity at the moment. I know people keep bringing up the Kyrie-for-Russ thing. The Nets don't want that. So, I don't know that there is a viable path to the Lakers. But I feel like this is a toxic relationship right now, but a divorce, both parties feel like they can't afford it.

"And so, I don't know that Kyrie is going to finish the season with the Nets."

In Irving's three seasons in Brooklyn, he has played only 103 games. Last season, he played only 29 games as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Kyrie Irving is reportedly back on the trade market

Kevin Durant (7) and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

It has been a rollercoaster couple of weeks in Brooklyn, and the drama is not over.

First, Kevin Durant has refused to comment on the contract negotiations with Irving and the franchise.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Shams Charania has reported that Durant has requested a trade despite Irving opting in. That decision has led several insiders to believe Irving will also now be available.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes "it is likely" Irving has played his last game with the Nets. The speculation about Irving getting traded to the LA Lakers is back on.

(h/t “I think it’s likely that not only Kevin Durant — but also Kyrie Irving — has played his last game with Brooklyn.”(h/t @Alec_Sturm “I think it’s likely that not only Kevin Durant — but also Kyrie Irving — has played his last game with Brooklyn.”- @wojespn (h/t @Alec_Sturm ) https://t.co/eSpF41BBYN

However, NBA insider Evan Massey reported that the Dallas Mavericks could be a landing spot for Irving if they lose Jalen Brunson.

Evan Massey @massey_evan Per source, the Dallas #Mavericks are expected to heavily pursue a trade for #Nets star Kyrie Irving. Assuming they lose Jalen Brunson, that pursuit will be very aggressive. Per source, the Dallas #Mavericks are expected to heavily pursue a trade for #Nets star Kyrie Irving. Assuming they lose Jalen Brunson, that pursuit will be very aggressive.

NBA free agency commences later Thursday, and things will get clearer as the offseason progresses. Irving's commitment to KD is undeniable, which suggests he could leave if Durant does.

