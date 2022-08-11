"This is the trade, America... I'm glad finally there's someone other than me shouting about it" - Nick Wright asserts a Kevin Durant-New Orleans Pelicans union is the best case scenario

The Kevin Durant trade saga saw new developments as the New Orleans Pelicans emerged as a potential trade destination for the star forward. Having suggested a similar trade a month ago, Nick Wright shared his reaction to an article proposing the deal.
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been the center of all media hype around the offseason. With the drama surrounding his trade negotiations occupying all the airspace, several rumors were born out of the chaos.
Recent developments have suggested that the superstar views the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers as "desired landing spots" to play in. However, Nick Wright addressed a different possibility on First Things First.
Reacting to an article by the The Times-Picayune that suggested that the New Orleans Pelicans were interested in a trade for Durant, Wright reacted by saying:
"The author of the article suggests a compelling package around Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Devonte' Graham, and the remaining draft compensation from the Lakers and the Bucks.
"Does that sound mighty familiar to this beautiful piece of trade machine brilliance proposed by me a month ago?"
While highlighting how similar his own proposal for the Nets-Pelicans trade was, Wright also spoke about how the trade benefits both parties. He said:
"It allows the Nets to rebuild, the Nets to get an All-Star, the Nets to get draft equity, and it allows the Pelicans to win right now. KD is your one, Zion's your two, CJ is you way overqualified number three, and the coach used to coach KD in Golden State!
"This is the trade that works for everyone and I'm glad finally there's someone other than me shouting about it.
"It works basketball-wise. It works in every way. This is the trade that should happen."
Does Kevin Durant heading to the New Orleans Pelicans really work?
Although the two trade proposals are slightly different, the overall trade package itself is quite compelling. With the Nets receiving solid compensation for their superstar, Brooklyn will have an extremely competent young unit to experiment with.
Meanwhile, adding Durant to their roster is an instant boost for the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is also on the rise with Zion Williamson returning from injury.
Overall, the trade makes sense. The Nets will have the pieces to re-organize and build for the future. The Pelicans will become title contenders right away.
Although Durant would be an upgrade on Brandon Ingram, it seems unlikely that the superstar would want to play in a small market at this stage in his career. Although he doesn't have the leverage to facilitate where he lands, he made his desire to play as a contender very clear.
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are on the verge of breaking through as one of the best teams in the league. Served by one of the best young cores in the game, the Pelicans will not benefit from shaking things up at the moment.
Kevin Durant continues to garner interest from the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors. Although his preferences may include Philadelphia, the side may not have the capital to make a trade work.