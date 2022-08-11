"This is the trade, America... I'm glad finally there's someone other than me shouting about it" - Nick Wright asserts a Kevin Durant-New Orleans Pelicans union is the best case scenario

The Kevin Durant trade saga saw new developments as the New Orleans Pelicans emerged as a potential trade destination for the star forward. Having suggested a similar trade a month ago, Nick Wright shared his reaction to an article proposing the deal.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been the center of all media hype around the offseason. With the drama surrounding his trade negotiations occupying all the airspace, several rumors were born out of the chaos.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Recent developments have suggested that the superstar views the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers as "desired landing spots" to play in. However, Nick Wright addressed a different possibility on First Things First.

Reacting to an article by the The Times-Picayune that suggested that the New Orleans Pelicans were interested in a trade for Durant, Wright reacted by saying:

"The author of the article suggests a compelling package around Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Devonte' Graham, and the remaining draft compensation from the Lakers and the Bucks.

"Does that sound mighty familiar to this beautiful piece of trade machine brilliance proposed by me a month ago?"

While highlighting how similar his own proposal for the Nets-Pelicans trade was, Wright also spoke about how the trade benefits both parties. He said:

"It allows the Nets to rebuild, the Nets to get an All-Star, the Nets to get draft equity, and it allows the Pelicans to win right now. KD is your one, Zion's your two, CJ is you way overqualified number three, and the coach used to coach KD in Golden State!

"This is the trade that works for everyone and I'm glad finally there's someone other than me shouting about it.

"It works basketball-wise. It works in every way. This is the trade that should happen."

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"This is the trade, America. It allows the Nets to rebuild, and it allows the Pelicans to win right now. This is the trade that works for everyone. & I'm glad some other than me shouting about it." — Report: Pelicans remain interested in a deal for Kevin Durant"This is the trade, America. It allows the Nets to rebuild, and it allows the Pelicans to win right now. This is the trade that works for everyone. & I'm glad some other than me shouting about it." — @getnickwright Report: Pelicans remain interested in a deal for Kevin Durant"This is the trade, America. It allows the Nets to rebuild, and it allows the Pelicans to win right now. This is the trade that works for everyone. & I'm glad some other than me shouting about it." — @getnickwright https://t.co/InrQRGDEty

Does Kevin Durant heading to the New Orleans Pelicans really work?

Kevin Durant in action against the New Orleans Pelicans

Although the two trade proposals are slightly different, the overall trade package itself is quite compelling. With the Nets receiving solid compensation for their superstar, Brooklyn will have an extremely competent young unit to experiment with.

Meanwhile, adding Durant to their roster is an instant boost for the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is also on the rise with Zion Williamson returning from injury.

Overall, the trade makes sense. The Nets will have the pieces to re-organize and build for the future. The Pelicans will become title contenders right away.

Although Durant would be an upgrade on Brandon Ingram, it seems unlikely that the superstar would want to play in a small market at this stage in his career. Although he doesn't have the leverage to facilitate where he lands, he made his desire to play as a contender very clear.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are on the verge of breaking through as one of the best teams in the league. Served by one of the best young cores in the game, the Pelicans will not benefit from shaking things up at the moment.

NBA @NBA



: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST CJ McCollum & Brandon Ingram combined for 60 points to lead the @PelicansNBA to the win over the streaking @Suns @CJMcCollum : 32 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST @B_Ingram13 : 28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST CJ McCollum & Brandon Ingram combined for 60 points to lead the @PelicansNBA to the win over the streaking @Suns!@CJMcCollum: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST@B_Ingram13: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST https://t.co/p45Uu3i7Xf

Kevin Durant continues to garner interest from the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors. Although his preferences may include Philadelphia, the side may not have the capital to make a trade work.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Kevin Durant reportedly views the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics as ‘desired landing spots,’ per @IanBegley Kevin Durant reportedly views the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics as ‘desired landing spots,’ per @IanBegley https://t.co/IhkmNsJb47

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar