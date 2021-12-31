“This is WAR, I know he’s after me” – Gilbert Arenas recalls facing Kobe Bryant after scoring 60 points against him, says Kobe respected him for not backing down

Former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas recently reflected on a February 2007 faceoff he had with the late Kobe Bryant.

In an interview with DJ Vlad of Vlad TV, Arenas discussed the game, which was played in the backdrop of a December 2006 previous meeting. In the first game, Arenas dropped a career-high 60 points. In that second meeting with the "Black Mamba," the LA Lakers shooting guard took it upon himself to retaliate.

"Agent Zero," as he is fondly called, singled out that second game as his best game in 11 seasons. He said he feels that way because he survived the war the Hall of Famer inflicted on him. Arenas held his head high, faced off against Bryant and earned his respect.

"You know, like when people ask me what's my best game, I always say that one," Arenas said. "And the reason I say that one is, you have the Black Mamba, you have Kobe Bryant who's coming into the building and he's already said he's shutting you down.

"It's ON, so this is WAR. So I know he's after me, the whole, like, defense is paying attention to me. So this is actually not about winning but surviving. I was not going to back down, so the beginning of that game is a full one-on-one match.

"The team ... you guys just f**king rebounders, you take the ball out of bounds. You don't get no shots in this game. And that's what that game was, it was more. ... I got respected more from him on that game, 'cause I didn't back down."

Arenas then talked about what top players expect, having worked so hard during practice every day. He also said the bond between them grew after the game.

"The top-tier people, they respect someone who comes at them; they don't respect someone who respect them," Arenas said. "They train too hard for you to, like, 'Oh! I'm sorry.' No! You think he puts in hours and hours and hours of work for you to back down? No! He wants your best! You know, so after that game was like when we really came close."

Gilbery Arenas faces off with Kobe Bryant in 2006-07

Gilbert Arenas of the Washington Wizards drives past Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers during a game on Dec. 16, 2005, in Los Angeles, California.

On Dec. 17, 2006, the LA Lakers hosted the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center in their first meeting of the season. The Wizards won by six points.

Gilbert Arenas posted 60 points, with eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals to lead Washington. He made 17 out of 32 shots, sinking 5 of 12 3-pointers, and 21 of 27 free-throw attempts. The 60-point effort proved to be a career high. Kobe Bryant, on the other hand, mustered 45 points.

The loss seemed to have ticked off "KB24," as he tried to get even against Arenas and the Wizards at the Verizon Center on Feb. 3, 2007. Both players went at it, with Bryant playing 43 minutes and Arenas 42.

The Lakers won by 16 points, with Bryant leading the pack with 39 points, six rebounds and six assists. Arenas, a three-time All-Star at the height of his career at this moment, didn't back down as he posted 37 points, five rebounds and four assists.

