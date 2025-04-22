"This war is over" - Charles Barkley pleads with Nico Harrison to step away from interviews after Luka Doncic trade presser

Charles Barkley made his feelings about Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison clear. During a recent press conference, Harrison addressed the Luka Doncic trade, which led to further backlash from Mavericks fans, with many calling for him to step down.

Harrison claimed in the press conference that he had no clue about how important Doncic was to the Dallas fan base. He then justified his decision to acquire Anthony Davis instead. The Mavericks' GM felt that combining Davis with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson felt more like a championship-caliber team.

Barkley wasn't sold on Harrison's statements and called the GM out on Monday's episode of NBA on TNT. While Barkley acknowledged his friendship with Harrison, the NBA legend said that the GM should face his reality instead of making bizarre claims during press conferences. Chuck then pleaded with Nico to stop doing interviews so he wouldn't embarrass himself further.

"Nico Harrison, I consider you a friend of mine," Charles Barkley said. "Man, don't do no more press conferences. Like, I don't even know what you're doing. I got sympathy and love for you, but I have zero idea what you're trying to do. This war is over, brother. You taking the L. ... Don't do anymore interviews."

What did Nico Harrison say to piss Charles Barkley off?

Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison held an end-of-season press conference, providing a platform for the team to reflect on their struggles and outline improvement plans next season.

However, the media team seemed intent on having Harrison address the Luka Doncic trade, which took place in February. The move garnered a lot of backlash within the Mavs' front office, leading to widespread calls from fans for Harrison's dismissal by management.

Given the magnitude of the fans' reactions, the embattled GM claimed that he had no clue how important Luka Doncic was to the Mavericks franchise and didn't expect such a negative reception.

"I did know that Luka was important to the fan base. I didn't quite know it to what level," Harrison said.

Harrison's remarks sparked outrage across the basketball world, including from his friend Charles Barkley. The Slovenian star was expected to follow in Dirk Nowitzki's footsteps as the Mavericks' franchise cornerstone after the NBA legend retired. Unfortunately for Dallas, fans must now adjust to seeing Doncic suit up for the LA Lakers.

