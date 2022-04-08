“This will be the last time he ever gets fired as the head coach of an NBA team” - Nick Wright believes Frank Vogel wouldn’t coach an NBA team again

Frank Vogel and the LA Lakers were officially eliminated from the play-in tournament a few days ago. After suffering seven consecutive defeats, the Lakers lost their opportunity to make it to the playoffs this season via a play-in.

It's been terrible to watch the super team stumble night after night without LeBron James, who has been on hand for only 2 of the last 8 games. Despite putting up 39 and 38 points respectively in his last two outings against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers have fallen short both times, guaranteeing the Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs a spot in the play-in.

Nick Wright on his "What's Wright?" podcast is of the opinion that Lakers coach Frank Vogel will be "getting the boot." He also predicted that this will be the last time the 2020 NBA championship winning coach will be coaching an NBA team.

"Vogel is getting fired, not because LeBron is going to get him fired, but because he should be fired," Wright said. "He objectively did a terrible job this year. I can almost guarantee you, this will be the last time he ever gets fired as the head coach of an NBA team because it'll probably be the last time he gets to be the head coach of an NBA team."

LA Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns puts an end to Frank Vogel's hopes for the playoffs

Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 121-110.

With two games left until the end of the regular season, the LA Lakers will be ending the season below the top 10 seed. Their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday was the final nail in the coffin.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Lakers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. The Lakers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. https://t.co/TMv5m8en6G

The Suns hosted the Lakers at the Phoenix Suns Arena for their 79th game of the season. The game ended with the Suns securing a home victory with a 11-point differential, extending their record to 63-16. The Lakers took a 3-point lead by the end of the first quarter, but quickly lost that by the end of the first half by 5-points.

Devin Booker continued his high scoring form, posting 32 points, shooting 54.6% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook led the Lakers with 28 points and Anthony Davis, in his third game back from a foot injury, recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Edited by Arnav