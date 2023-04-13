"This will be our next opponent" - Draymond Green is confident that LA Lakers will beat the Grizzlies

The LA Lakers qualified for the playoffs on Tuesday and have secured the 7th seed in the West. The Lakers now have a few days to rest as they prepare for their postseason matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Draymond Green recently showed his support for LA on his podcast. He explained why the LA Lakers are a tough matchup for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Golden State Warriors veteran pointed out that the Lakers have a plethora of shot blockers on the team.

Green pointed out that he is confident that the Lakers will be their opponents coming into the semi-finals. This came off as a bold statement as he also implied that the Warriors could defeat the Sacramento Kings in the first round. He stated on his podcast:

“This [LA Lakers] will be our next opponent when we take care of our business.”

Can the LA Lakers overcome the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round?

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers are set to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series. This will be an interesting matchup as both teams have a score to settle with each other.

Looking at the current Lakers lineup, they seem more than capable of dethroning the 2nd-seeded Grizzlies. LA has been dominant in the West since the All-Star break with a record of 17-7. That's the best post-All-Star record in the West and in the NBA this season. The Purple and Gold are also ranked second in defensive rating.

With that in mind, Memphis is in for a treat this coming Sunday.

