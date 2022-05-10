"This would be a wonderful fit for the Lakers and LeBron" - Shannon Sharpe lauds LA Lakers' attempt to lure former Golden State Warriors coach

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are preparing for a crucial offseason. After coming into the 2021-22 season hoping to make a run to the finals, the Lakers finished near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

This resulted in the team dismissing Frank Vogel at the end of the season. The Lakers now find themselves in the market for a new coach. The team has been rumored to be interested in hiring former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson.

It would give the Lakers a veteran presence, especially with the fact that Mark Jackson was one of the top point guards during his career.

Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said that Jackson would be a great fit for the organization and superstar forward LeBron James. He stated:

"This would be a wonderful fit for the Lakers and LeBron. He's a former player and has coached at a high level. He was the foundation of the Warriors team that we see. Why not give him an opportunity?"

Crucial offseason for LeBron James and the LA Lakers

There are still plenty of questions surrounding LeBron James and the LA Lakers this offseason. After the Lakers finished 11th in the Western Conference, many expect the organization will be motivated to make some changes to their roster.

One of the first changes required is finding a new head coach. Many believe that Mark Jackson could be the veteran presence the Lakers need.

The elephant in the room for the Lakers will also be the future contract situation involving James. The superstar forward is expected to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Many are wondering if James will even sign an extension before the year. It's clear that the Lakers will need to make some drastic changes to their roster if they want to get back into contention next year.

Finding the right head coach will be the first step of the process, but the looming questions about James' future will not be ignored easily. The Lakers are set to be without any selections in the upcoming draft and their cap space is stretched thin.

If the Lakers want to potentially keep James around for the future, they will need to add the necessary pieces to get the team back on track.

