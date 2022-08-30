“This is your worst nightmare happening here” - Mike Greenberg asserts the NBA could be in trouble with the huge chip on the shoulders of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons

Next season could be the last hurrah of the Brooklyn Nets featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. It could be their version of “The Last Dance” that will give the franchise their first NBA championship.

On "NBA on ESPN," host Mike Greenberg lauded Nets team owner Joe Tsai for calling out KD and Irving’s bluffs. He also pointed out that their failure to get what they respectively want could be their biggest motivating factor next season. Greenberg said:

“This is your worst nightmare happening here. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are each individually highly-motivated. Durant because when you cut through all of the other nonsense that goes with him, he’s one of the greatest players that ever lived and burns to be great.”

He added:

“Kyrie Irving has every reason in the world to show up and play every single day because he’s never gonna get paid anywhere near what he genuinely deserves or what his talent would suggest he’s worth if he doesn’t go out there and play every single day.”

The drama around the Brooklyn Nets continued after they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving wanted a max extension and when he couldn’t get it, tried to get out via the sign-and-trade option. “Uncle Drew” eventually opted into the final year of his contract because the LA Lakers couldn’t pursue him and there were no other takers.

Kevin Durant ramped up the circus by demanding a trade out of Barclays Center. A month later, he asked Joe Tsai to fire GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. The team owner refused and even publicly supported the front office and the coaching staff.

Both will be looking to bounce back from the humiliating setback in the offseason.

Mike Greenberg added that Ben Simmons is a forgotten top-level talent in the NBA. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard could prove to be the Brooklyn Nets’ x-factor if he resumes his All-Star play.

“Ben Simmons is a guy who I think has put himself in some serious jeopardy of the whole world forgetting that he’s an All-NBA caliber player. No one talks about him that way anymore but that’s how good he is.

“They are going to be motivated, they are going to be together. I think the Nets are a legitimate championship contender as currently constituted.”

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons would have to trust Steve Nash

Steve Nash has been irrevocably placed in the hot seat amid the Brooklyn Nets hoopla. It’s safe to say that the team’s superstars and the head coach will have some things to work on to be competitive next season.

If Nash can’t earn the trust of his Big 3 and Tsai publicly supports the head coach, things could get ugly quickly for Brooklyn. A head coach who doesn’t have control of the locker room will be ineffective, to say the least.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kevin Durant has removed his trade request after meeting with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash yesterday.



The Nets are running it back. Kevin Durant has removed his trade request after meeting with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash yesterday.The Nets are running it back. https://t.co/tqCmZt5Eju

That a superstar like Kevin Durant asked the team owner to fire the head coach is not something new in the NBA. Sometimes it ends the way it did for Erik Spoelstra and LeBron James - with championship success. But it could also break a team.

The Brooklyn Nets have a long way to go to contend for the title next season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will have to learn to play for Steve Nash if they want to achieve what Joe Tsai called their “lofty aspirations.”

Ben Simmons, meanwhile, will need to return to his very best after recovering from back surgery.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra