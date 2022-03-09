"This is for years of slander from NBA fans" - Kevin Durant gives hilarious response to a fan who calls him out for not helping him cover his bet

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets smashed their four-game losing streak with a dominating win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The win was only their fourth win in the last ten games and brings their record to 33-33 for the 8th spot in the stacked Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn broke out of the slump not because of KD but because of their ultra-talented point guard Kyrie Irving. He played his best game of the season in what felt like a must-win game for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are desperately trying to clinch a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. With Durant taking a backseat, it was Brooklyn’s mercurial superstar Irving who carried the scoring burden for the team.

After his rare 14-point output, Kevin Durant took to Twitter to have fun with the bettors who likely lost big following KD’s unexpected scoring numbers:

“When them parlays don’t hit. This is for years of slander from NBA fans, im grateful I have this much power now.”

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 twitter.com/themistermarcu… ™️Marcus @TheMisterMarcus I want Kevin Durant prosecuted immediately after this game. I want Kevin Durant prosecuted immediately after this game. When them parlays don’t hit. This is for years of slander from nba fans, im grateful I have this much power now. When them parlays don’t hit. This is for years of slander from nba fans, im grateful I have this much power now. 😁 twitter.com/themistermarcu…

A hot bet for Kevin Durant in the Nets vs Hornets was for KD scoring 29.5. Those who bet “over” are clearly the ones who couldn’t believe what they were looking at during the game. Bettors who put their money on “under” are walking away with smiles plastered on their faces.

Several basketball fans were hoping for Kevin Durant to hit at least 29 points. He torched the Hornets in their first meeting and has been on fire since returning from injury. The former scoring champ dropped 31 points against Miami and added 37 against the Boston Celtics’ top-ranked defense.

With the Brooklyn Nets badly looking for wins, the popular choice was for Kevin Durant to hit a minimum of 29 points. If not for Kyrie Irving’s 50-piece, bettors of the “over” mark would have been celebrating before the game ended.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets can still be a problem in the playoffs

Without Kyrie Irving in home games, the Brooklyn Nets will continue relying heavily on the four-time scoring champ. [Photo: NBA.com]

For them to achieve their lofty postseason aspirations, they have to make it there first. They are currently in 8th place with at least three other teams hot on their heels. The Brooklyn Nets won’t make it to the play-in tournament if one of the chasing teams dislodges them from a top-10 spot.

Despite their precarious situation, no one’s betting against them not making the playoffs as long as Kevin Durant is around. Kyrie Irving’s presence in road games will be crucial, but it will be KD who will have the tough task of carrying this team.

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov Nets aren't just in the play-in tournament, they might have to win 2 play-in games to make the playoffs. Nets in a 3-way tie right now for the 8-thru-10 seeds. Brooklyn is 6-19 since Jan. 12, the last time KD, Kyrie, and Harden played together — NBA's 3rd-worst record since then. Nets aren't just in the play-in tournament, they might have to win 2 play-in games to make the playoffs. Nets in a 3-way tie right now for the 8-thru-10 seeds. Brooklyn is 6-19 since Jan. 12, the last time KD, Kyrie, and Harden played together — NBA's 3rd-worst record since then. https://t.co/eLtpp9Ibfn

A healthy Durant, with enough support from the rest of the roster, could still cause damage in the playoffs. Bettors who prefer the “over” instead of the “under,” might want to settle for home games for bigger chances of covering their bets. Without Irving at Barclays Center, the scoring machine could consistently light it up himself.

Edited by Diptanil Roy