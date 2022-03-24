"Those were my favorite players ever growing up" - Devin Booker on joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant in exclusive club

On Wednesday, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker became the latest player to reach the 11,000 career points mark in NBA history.

At 25 years and 144 days, Booker became the fourth-youngest to achieve the feat, joining the legendary trio of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and the late Kobe Bryant. Booker paid his respect to the three legends by calling them his favorite players while growing up. He said:

"That means so much," said Booker (via Duane Rankin). "Those were my favorite players ever, growing up, in the list that you just named."

He continued:

"Those are the guys that came in as young studs and fulfilled what everybody thought they could've throughout their whole career, and even watching Bron and KD still do that at this age is quite incredible. So those guys are a big inspiration to me, the only time my name will be next to theirs is doing something like that."

Lakers great Bryant became the youngest player to amass 11,000 career points at 25 years and 99 days on November 30th, 2003.

However, his record was broken by current Lakers talisman LeBron James (23 years and 324 days) five years later, on Nov. 18, 2008. Later, Durant recorded the feat at 24 years and 104 days on November 1st, 2013.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Devin Booker on becoming the fourth-youngest player in "It means so much. Those were my favorite players ever growing up."Devin Booker on becoming the fourth-youngest player in #NBA75 history to reach 11K points behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant. #Suns "It means so much. Those were my favorite players ever growing up."Devin Booker on becoming the fourth-youngest player in #NBA75 history to reach 11K points behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant. #Suns https://t.co/VHQfjZ1GUf

Devin Booker leads Phoenix Suns to another win in Chris Paul's absence

The Phoenix Suns, 59-14, have been the team to beat this season. The Suns have already clinched their second Pacific Division title in a row and a playoff spot as well. Despite having Chris Paul injured since the All-Star break, Phoenix has done well to stay afloat and bag wins for fun.

Devin Booker has risen to the occasion. The 25-year-old has averaged 28.2 points and seven assists on 52/40/89 splits since the All-Star break. The Suns have gone 8-3 in this stretch.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Devin Booker is the 4th youngest player in NBA History to score 11,000 career points…LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, and now Devin Booker. Devin Booker is the 4th youngest player in NBA History to score 11,000 career points…LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, and now Devin Booker. 🔥 https://t.co/ZFmfZlSpUG

Phoenix has been one of the most competitive teams so far. That was evident in their comeback win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Booker and Co. trailed by 15 points but recovered to win 125-116, after a solid display in the second half.

Devin Booker scored 28 points and seven assists, while Deandre Ayton led the charge with a team-high 35 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns. Monty Williams' men are in a great position for postseason success again.

They arguably have the most well-balanced roster in the league this time. That could help them fare better than they did last year, when they squandered a 2-0 series lead against eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Edited by Bhargav