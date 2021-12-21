"Those are the guys responsible for me sitting here" - Newly appointed Team USA coach Steve Kerr gives shoutout to Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was appointed as the U.S. Men's Basketball Team coach on Monday. He will be taking over from Gregg Popovich, the same man he has been assisting since 2017. The appointment will see him become the head coach of the US team until 2024.

Responding to his appointment, Steve Kerr showered praise on his players, especially Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. He thanked them for their commitment to the team. He revealed that the trio alongside the rest of the team are responsible for his success. Kerr feels that ultimately led to him being appointed as the head coach for the USA Men's Basketball Team.

"Those are the guys responsible for me sitting here."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr gave a shoutout to the Warriors and his players like Steph Curry/Draymond Green/Klay Thompson:



Upon accepting the appointment, Steve Kerr revealed that he is looking forward to the challenge and is honored to represent the USA.

"I'm incredibly honored and humbled to represent our country as the head coach for the USA Basketball men's national team. It's a thrilling opportunity and I'm excited for the challenge."

In their last outing, Kerr and the Golden State Warriors secured a 13-point differential victory over the Sacramento Kings. They had a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter, winning the half by a 12-point margin. By the end of the third quarter, the Kings had reduced the lead to 5 points.

The game ended with Curry leading the team with 30 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, having featured for 36 minutes on the court. He registered a 48.1 field goal percentage, netting 13 out of 27 attempts from the field. He also recorded 4 threes, having made 12 attempts from beyond the arc.

Draymond Green secured his first triple-double of the season, posting 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The Golden State Warriors power forward was an exquisite showman on the night, gliding through both ends of the court with ease.

The Golden State Warriors en route to another championship title under Steve Kerr

Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors are one of the heavy favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA championship title. They are a close-knit group and are arguably the best team in the league.

They started their 2021-22 season campaign with a win over the LA Lakers and have kept up that momentum over the last few months. Having played a total of 31 games, the Warriors, under the leadership of Steve Kerr, have only conceded 6 defeats. They have the second-best record in the season, closely behind the Phoenix Suns, who have conceded 5 defeats.

Klay Thompson is due to return to the team after a long hiatus due to an injury he sustained on his right Achilles. Steve Kerr stands a good chance of winning the title for the fourth time as a coach with the Warriors should they continue on this path.

