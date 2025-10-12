  • home icon
"Those aren't LeBron's hands" - After exposing Clippers' scam whistleblower drops shocking claims about LeBron James' Hennessy commercial

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 12, 2025 22:07 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Pablo Torre exposes LeBron James' Hennessy ad (Image Source: IMAGN)

Pablo Torre exposed another LA superstar in LeBron James after dropping major claims about Kawhi Leonard's contract with the LA Clippers. On Sunday, the whistleblower revealed that the recent Hennessey advertisement with James didn't use the LA Lakers star's actual hands.

According to Torre, the hands that were used in the ad confirm that it doesn't belong to James. He explained that the hands used on the ad looked nothing like the actual photos of the NBA star's real hands.

"On the left is what is presented as LeBron James' hands in the ad," Torre said. "On the right is LeBron's actual hands. I'm just here to tell yoou that Pablo Torre Finds Out has completed an exclusive investigation in which we tell you. Those aren't LeBron's hands in the Hennessy ad.
"LeBron definitely didn't do any of the things involving the close-up on his actual hands... How much work LeBron did, I think, [is] an active investigation here."

Torre went viral during the offseason after he reported that Leonard was involved in a contract scandal. The Clippers star allegedly signed a $28 million endorsement deal with Aspiration to skirt salary cap rules.

Torre's claims about LeBron James aren't as major as he did for Leonard. But he's determined to prove that the four-time NBA champion used a hand model for his Hennessy ad.

LeBron James' former teammate calls Hennessy "out of pocket" for their recent ad

Last week, LeBron James and Hennessy released their newest advertisement campaign. Before its publication, supporters teased it by referring to it as "The Second Decision." Many thought that it had something to do with his potential retirement.

After all, the first "Decision" was about his free agency move back in 2010. Given the history behind that, they assumed that it had something to do with his basketball career. Unfortunately for the fans, it was revealed to be an ad for the alcohol brand. Plenty of fans were disappointed with James and Hennessy.

Over the weekend, James' former teammate, Danny Green, gave his thoughts about the matter. According to the three-time NBA champion, he blames Hennessy and calls them "out of pocket" for doing it.

"I'm sure the bag was pretty big, and the bag got bigger depending on how much attention it got," Green said. "Master marketer, man. Hennessy's out of pocket. They wrote up the commercial. Hennessy's the one who's out of pocket."
"It could've been something great, but because he put it this way and people think it's a really good decision, which it's not, now they're like, 'Oh it's just that?'" Green added. "So now every time you think of Hennessy, you're like, 'These guys did this bum-a**D'Decision.'"
Just like how fans were disappointed, LeBron James' former teammate wasn't happy with what Hennessy did.

