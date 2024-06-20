"Those shoes are hideous" "Worst fits in the league" - NBA fans savagely roast Jerami Grant's LVMH outfit in Paris

Jerami Grant’s off-court game has been greatly noticed over the past two years. He was on the First Team of the All-LeagueFits squad in 2023, the most stylish group during the said year. In 2024, he fell to the Third Team but was still good enough for the consideration of the most fashion-forward players in the NBA.

Grant has been going to the annual Paris Fashion Week and usually posts photos on Instagram about his time there. This year, he went back to the city wearing something from LVMH that promptly earned reactions on IG.

“Those shoes are hideous”

Fans react to Jerami Grant's shoes during Paris Fashion Week. [photo: LeagueFits]

“Top worst fits in the league. Bro just needs to stop with the fashion persona”

Another fan gave the Russell Westbrook comparison:

“Ni**a really turned into 2015 Russ”

What Jerami Grant had on his feet were slipper-like shoes that Vibram’s Five Finger models made popular. Unlike the ones made by the brand, what Grant wore wasn’t built for running or climbing. They were designed for casual use.

In a 2022 interview with Slam, Grant claimed that he was very adaptable when it came to fashion. He called himself “a bit of a chameleon” when it comes to fashion. Grant named Comme des Garcons, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela as his favorites. The Portland Trail Blazers forward is apparently a fan of Louis Vuitton as well.

Grant’s fashion choice for Paris Fashion Week, however, caused mixed reactions. Some were convinced that he is underrated in the style game while others didn’t hold back in bashing him.

Jerami Grant's basketball shoes are far more traditional than what he wore in Paris

While Jerami Grant’s footwear in Paris this year was quite out of the ordinary, the former All-Star prefers Adidas when he plays basketball. The high-cut Adidas Crazy 8 was the shoes he usually had on during his stint with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2023-24 season. He also had a handful of games where he laced up the TMAC 3 or TMAC 2.

Grant previously preferred Nike or Jordan in the early years of his career. The Kobes and the HyperDunks were two of his favorites as well as the Air Jordan 13s. Once he started using shoes from the “Three-Stripes” brand, he stuck with the company.

Other variations of the TMAC, the Crazy shoes and the Gilbert Arenas Gil Zero sneakers have been Jerami Grant’s go-to choices over the past three years. He has said on a few occasions that he loved the cushioning and support from the Adidas shoes he has been wearing since 2022.