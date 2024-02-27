"Those tickets are real trash assets" - Heat vs Blazers tickets hitting new lows of $1 has NBA fans trolling the teams

The upcoming Heat vs Blazers game on Tuesday has seen ticket pries reach a new low for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers have struggled this season since parting ways with Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic, winning just 15 of 56 games. In the midst of an eight-game losing streak, they are gearing up to face the sixth-place Heat next.

The odds for the game, unsurprisingly, have the Heat sitting as heavy betting favorites, given that they're riding a four game win streak. Given how dominant the Heat have looked recently, winning eight of their last ten, many fans don't seem to be interested in watching the Heat vs Blazers game in person.

Apart from their oncourt struggles, Portland is also dealing with injuries heading into the game, which likely is contributing to the lack of fan interest. In addition to Scoot Henderson, the Trail Blazers will also be without Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe for the Heat vs Blazers game.

According to a tweet made by NBA reporter Tim Reynolds, tickets are going for as little as $1 in the 300 section for the Heat vs Blazers game. After paying taxes and fees, two tickets can be acquired for just $9.

That has left fans in hysterics, with the NBA community trolling the Trail Blazers for their inability to sell tickets.

Looking at the Portland Trail Blazers struggles this season ahead of Heat vs Blazers game

This offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers shook things up by parting ways with Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic. The pair had been a staple of the franchise for many years, leading them to several postseason appearances.

Nevertheless, with Lillard eager to join a contender, and Nurkic struggling to remain healthy, the team decided to go in another direction. Apart from drafting rookie Scoot Henderson, they also acquired Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns.

While Ayton has dealt with some injuries this season, adding to the long list of injuries plaguing the team, they have fallen to 14th place in the West. Players aren't the only ones dealing with injuries in Portland.

Coach Chauncey Billups recently underwent surgery on his wrist after a fracture in 2009 during his playing days. While the situation won't keep him out of action for the Heat vs Blazers game, he will be wearing a soft cast on his wrist when the two teams collide.

Whether or not they're able to snap their eight-game skid amid so many players absent, of course, is another story. While the Heat have yet to submit their injury report for the game, it's clear that they are expected to be the favorites.