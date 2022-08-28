“Those two will never coexist on a team …There’s too much bad blood” - Former NBA player guarantees the LA Lakers will trade Russell Westbrook due to his public and long-running beef with Patrick Beverley

Russell Westbrook’s stint with the LA Lakers started with a bang but could end in a whimper. LA could end Westbrook’s time in Hollywood because of the arrival of his nemesis, Patrick Beverley. Despite the Lakers' optimism that the two could form a formidable backcourt, many disagree. On “The Odd Couple” podcast, former NBA player Olden Polynice said:

“Let us call a spade a spade. Those two cannot coexist. I don’t give a damn what Darvin Ham is saying! Those two will never coexist on a team, at all. There’s too much bad blood. You gotta remember Russ’ first injury ever was Patrick Beverley. He has not forgotten that.”

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley first got entangled in a playoff game between the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets in 2013. Westbrook tore his meniscus when Beverley bumped into him after the former just called a time out. It was the first significant injury in Westbrook’s career.

For over a decade, they have publicly feuded. When Westbrook was in Houston, and Beverley was playing for the LA Clippers, Westbrook criticized Beverley, saying:

"Pat Bev trick y'all, man, like he play defense. He don't guard nobody, man. Just running around, doing nothing."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley are now teammates in L.A.



(via

"Pat Bev trick y'all man. ... He just running around, doing nothing"Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley are now teammates in L.A.(via @MarkBermanFox26 "Pat Bev trick y'all man. ... He just running around, doing nothing"Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley are now teammates in L.A. 😬(via @MarkBermanFox26)https://t.co/fMERNm4L5m

Beverley, playing with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, got his revenge. He piled up on Westbrook’s miserable season by repeatedly calling his rival “trash.”

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are two of the most opinionated and proud players in the NBA. What has been said for almost a decade of feuding will not be pushed out of the limelight in a single offseason.

The former Utah Jazz guard recently hinted at his goodwill towards Westbrook in a tweet, backing up LeBron James’ support of the latter. It’ll likely take more than that for them to coexist with the LA Lakers.

If traded and cut, Russell Westbrook’s future could be bleak

There are $47 million reasons why Russell Westbrook’s contract could be bought out. The Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are reportedly the obvious teams who could accommodate the nine-time All-Star. His presence, however, will not move any of these team’s playoff chances, which points to a likely contract buyout.

If cut, where he plays could be anybody’s guess. Olden Polynice offered his take on where the former MVP could play next season:

“Me? I’d go back to Oklahoma City. Go lead the young guys. If you’re looking for a playoff team, maybe Washington. You go back to Washington and re-do it. It’s tough, man. I heard the Utah situation but I think they’re doing a total rebuild. Isn’t it funny that we’re saying Russell Westbrook is in a tough situation?”

Two seasons ago, Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the Washington Wizards. Going back to his partnership with Bradley Beal could be the best way to get back to relevance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott