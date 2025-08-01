"Thought it was AI": Rams’ Kyren Williams reacts in disbelief over Luka Doncic’s astonishing body transformation as $229M Lakers decision looms

LA Rams running back Kyren Williams was shocked seeing Luka Doncic’s body transformation. The LA Lakers superstar has been the topic of much debate since being featured on the cover of Men's Health on Sunday.The article dove into detail about how Doncic has approached offseason preparation differently after being traded by the Dallas Mavericks in February. He has reportedly dropped close to 33 pounds already and looks to be in better shape than ever before.When asked about Doncic’s transformation, Williams reacted in disbelief when he first saw the pictures.&quot;I did see that. Almost thought it was AI.&quot; Williams said. &quot;Shout out to Luka... shout out to him and the work that he's been putting in.&quot;Williams recognized the effort it takes to transform your body in such a way, emphasizing how difficult it can be to eat “right.” While stars swoon over Doncic's transformation, the Slovenian is preparing for a big decision.On Saturday, he will be eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million deal with the Lakers. The Slovenian superstar has two years and $95 million remaining on his current deal, but he has a player option for the 2026-27 season.Signing Doncic to an extension will be key for the Lakers as they look to make him their franchise cornerstone. With the effort that he has put in this summer and the tremendous talent he possesses, many teams will be more than willing to pursue Doncic.LeBron James’ former teammate predicts Luka Doncic will win MVP next seasonLuka Doncic's transformation has fans excited to see what he'll have in store for them next season. Many believe that being in such good shape will allow the Lakers' star to take his game to a new level.While some remain skeptical, LeBron James' former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, expressed his support for “Skinny Luka.” Speaking on the Road Trippin podcast on Tuesday, Perkins chose Doncic as his early prediction for MVP.“The man is skinny,” Perkins said. “By the way, he is my early pick for MVP. If we saw what we were getting out of Chubby Luka, imagine what we about to get out of damn skinny Luka. We about to get the best version of Luka Doncic.”The Luka Doncic hyperbole is at an all-time high as fans prepare to see what kind of on-court changes his transformation will bring.