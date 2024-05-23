"Thought Brodie retired" - Russell Westbrook fans skip a beat with retirement fears after strange announcement about new partnership

LA Clippers veteran point guard Russell Westbrook recently shared an unexpected announcement. The news caught NBA fans off guard, leaving many worried that the former MVP retired.

On Tuesday, Westbrook announced on Instagram his decision to become a Little Kitchen Academy investor and advisory board member. The foundation teaches children cooking lessons and practical life skills.

Westbrook's investment is part of a collaboration with his Why Not? Foundation. Little Kitchen Academy described its partnership with the nine-time All-Star as a "significant milestone." It added that another announcement will be issued this summer regarding exactly how his investment will "impact thousands of kids."

Westbrook also released a statement expressing excitement about the partnership, citing his and his wife Nina's passion for the foundation's mission. He noted that their children, Noah, Skye, and Jordyn, enjoy participating in Little Kitchen Academy's programs.

“Our family loves Little Kitchen Academy. Nina and I take our kids there and have seen firsthand the impact their programs have had on them," Westbrook said. "It’s because of this that I want to help provide access to their incredible programs to kids who may not otherwise have access."

Shortly after Westbrook's announcement, Fan Nation's All Clippers website published an article titled "Russell Westbrook Makes Big Announcement."

Little Kitchen Academy shared a screenshot of the vague article headline on Instagram on Wednesday, sparking fan concern about Westbrook's potential retirement.

"I'm in the hospital because of you, Russ. I thought you retired, SMH," @thisnotness said.

[I] thought Brodie retired for a sec," @nv2k said.

"Why [do] they make the headlines seem like you were finna retire, bro? [My] whole heart skipped a beat," @jaybat_ said.

"I almost cried until I read the post," @manrique5891 said.

However, upon realizing Russell Westbrook's announcement involved a charity endeavor, fans began commending him for his generosity.

"This is needed!! Well done, Russ," @mogulmagnet said.

"GOAT LA Sports Philanthropist," @finaltabletime said.

Russell Westbrook not retiring despite fans' concerns

While fans were concerned about Russell Westbrook calling it a career on Wednesday, the 35-year-old appears set to return for his 17th season next year.

While no longer a star-caliber player, Westbrook was one of LA's most important bench players this season as it finished fourth (51-31) in the Western Conference.

Over 68 games, he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 45.4% shooting. Notably, Westbrook's 11.1 ppg average marked a career low and he followed that up with a rough first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged a postseason career-low 6.3 ppg on 26.0% shooting as the Clippers fell 4-2.

So, his playoff struggles likely factored into fans' worries about his potential retirement. However, Westbrook still has a $4 million player option for next season, which he is expected to exercise. Meanwhile, earlier this month, he expressed a desire to remain with LA.

"I hope to come back better, stronger, and remain eager to take on any role that continues to put us in the best position to win next season," Westbrook said.

Thus, the beloved veteran point guard appears set to play at least one more year.