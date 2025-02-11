“Thought that was Doug Christie’s son” – Klay Thompson jokes about Mavs’ $32M breakout guard

Despite a tough 128-129 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Klay Thompson appeared to be in good spirits during the postgame press conference. When asked about Max Christie, he took the opportunity to lighten the mood, leaving reporters in splits by joking that he initially thought the youngster was the son of Kings’ interim head coach, Doug Christie.

However, Thompson made sure that he clarified with his new teammate and learned that the two were not related.

“I thought that was Doug Christie’s son… I've clarified that with him, and they're not related,” Thompson joked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Thompson expressed his admiration for Christie's performance since joining the Mavericks. In addition to praising the 6-foot-6 guard, the four-time NBA champion also gave credit to Michigan State's basketball program. Having played alongside several former Spartans throughout his career, Thompson commended the program for developing players who prioritize team success.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with Max, what a great addition. I’ve had great success with Michigan State guys in my career, and he’s just another one. They come in, they know how to defend, they are team players, and he has such a bright future in this league…He has a beautiful jump shot…You can’t leave him open,” Klay Thompson said.

Thompson’s remarks follow the 22-year-old’s standout performance. The third-year player, currently signed to a four-year, $32 million contract, delivered an impressive stat line with 15 points, 4 rebounds, three assists and a chase-down block, swatting away Keegan Murray’s shot attempt.

Klay Thompson and Max Christie are proving to be a great duo for the Mavericks

Klay Thompson has elevated his game since the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers. Over the past four games, Thompson has averaged an impressive 17.3 points, proving he can still be a reliable scoring option. His resurgence could be a crucial factor in keeping the Mavs afloat as Anthony Davis remains sidelined with injuries.

Meanwhile, Max Christie is in the midst of the best four-game stretch of his young career. Leading the Mavericks’ second unit, he has emerged as a dynamic offensive presence off the bench, averaging 17 points, 5.3 rebounds, and three assists per game.

Based on his recent performances, there's a chance that Jason Kidd could consider elevating Christie to the starting lineup if he continues to play at this level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.