"Thought we traded for Matisse Thybulle" - Lakers fans in stitches as Gabe Vincent goes beardless

LA Lakers fans couldn't believe what they saw online on Saturday, when Gabe Vincent went viral for shaving off his trademark facial hair. Vincent has always had a goatee since his early days with the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos and with the Miami Heat. In an Instagram post, Vincent announced that he'll be conducting a skills camp at the UCSB campus in two weeks. He invited children from the fifth grade to the 12th grade to come out and join him to learn more about basketball. It's a two-day event from Aug. 9 to 10. The camp was made possible in collaboration with 2 Way Sports and SB Hustle Hoops, led by coach Greg Zuffelato. Vincent spent four seasons with the Gauchos from 2014 to 2018 before going undrafted in 2018. He would eventually get signed by the Miami Heat in 2020 after two seasons in the NBA G League. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOf course, NBA fans noticed that Gabe Vincent shaved his facial hair amid rumors about his future with the LA Lakers. Vincent is entering the final year of a three-year, $33 million contract he signed in 2023. Some fans couldn't believe Vincent shaved his goatee, with others saying he looked like Matisse Thybulle, and even the late XXXTentacion. Here are some of the comments. Mr.Sarcastic @MrHatrLINKThought we traded for Matisse Thybulle. Lewther Vandross @Lewka_BryantLINKWe gotta trade him now lmao ain’t no way he finna be cookin w no facial haircirco @CIRC0L0C0LINKI thought this was XXXTentacion.win! @jswrivenLINKNah that's Gabriel G. Vincent. Big Bro Cito @ayecitooLINKIt was necessary. His beard looked like Trae Young's hair.TREIZE @SRT_YOUNGBOYLINKThat's how 35 yr old actors look like when they play high schoolersAfter impressive performances in the Miami Heat's run to the 2023 NBA Finals, the LA Lakers signed Gabe Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract. However, Vincent was limited to just 11 games in his first season in Los Angeles due to a left knee injury.Vincent was the backup point guard last season under coach JJ Redick, appearing in 72 games. He averaged 6.4 points in 21.2 minutes per game. Gabe Vincent linked to trade rumors this offseasonGabe Vincent linked to trade rumors this offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)The LA Lakers were fairly quiet in the early stages of NBA free agency before adding players such as Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart. The Lakers have seemingly strengthened their roster amid the immense improvement of many contenders in the Western Conference.Amid their moves in free agency, Gabe Vincent's name has come up in trade rumors due to his expiring salary. Vincent should be a serviceable backup for the Lakers, though they can use his contract to acquire players to further improve their roster. Vincent's value might never be as high following the 2023 NBA Finals, but he's still a solid backup when healthy.