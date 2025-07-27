  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Gabe Vincent
  • "Thought we traded for Matisse Thybulle" - Lakers fans in stitches as Gabe Vincent goes beardless

"Thought we traded for Matisse Thybulle" - Lakers fans in stitches as Gabe Vincent goes beardless

By Juan Paolo David
Published Jul 27, 2025 04:04 GMT
Lakers fans in stitches as Gabe Vincent goes beardless. (Photo: IMAGN)
Lakers fans in stitches as Gabe Vincent goes beardless. (Photo: IMAGN)

LA Lakers fans couldn't believe what they saw online on Saturday, when Gabe Vincent went viral for shaving off his trademark facial hair. Vincent has always had a goatee since his early days with the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos and with the Miami Heat.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Vincent announced that he'll be conducting a skills camp at the UCSB campus in two weeks. He invited children from the fifth grade to the 12th grade to come out and join him to learn more about basketball. It's a two-day event from Aug. 9 to 10.

The camp was made possible in collaboration with 2 Way Sports and SB Hustle Hoops, led by coach Greg Zuffelato. Vincent spent four seasons with the Gauchos from 2014 to 2018 before going undrafted in 2018. He would eventually get signed by the Miami Heat in 2020 after two seasons in the NBA G League.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Of course, NBA fans noticed that Gabe Vincent shaved his facial hair amid rumors about his future with the LA Lakers. Vincent is entering the final year of a three-year, $33 million contract he signed in 2023.

Some fans couldn't believe Vincent shaved his goatee, with others saying he looked like Matisse Thybulle, and even the late XXXTentacion.

Here are some of the comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

After impressive performances in the Miami Heat's run to the 2023 NBA Finals, the LA Lakers signed Gabe Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract. However, Vincent was limited to just 11 games in his first season in Los Angeles due to a left knee injury.

Vincent was the backup point guard last season under coach JJ Redick, appearing in 72 games. He averaged 6.4 points in 21.2 minutes per game.

Gabe Vincent linked to trade rumors this offseason

Gabe Vincent linked to trade rumors this offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)
Gabe Vincent linked to trade rumors this offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers were fairly quiet in the early stages of NBA free agency before adding players such as Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart. The Lakers have seemingly strengthened their roster amid the immense improvement of many contenders in the Western Conference.

Ad

Amid their moves in free agency, Gabe Vincent's name has come up in trade rumors due to his expiring salary. Vincent should be a serviceable backup for the Lakers, though they can use his contract to acquire players to further improve their roster.

youtube-cover

Vincent's value might never be as high following the 2023 NBA Finals, but he's still a solid backup when healthy.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications