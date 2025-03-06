"Thousand percent high af" - Fans react as Kevin Durant enjoys baseball action while supporting Ryan Dunn's brother's pitch in White Sox-Brewers

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have not had the season they envisioned after hiring new head coach Mike Budenholzer this off-season. The Suns have a 29-33 record and currently sit as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, three games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the final play-in spot.

Despite the Suns' disappointing season, it hasn't stopped players from enjoying themselves. Teammates Durant and Ryan Dunn were seen at a spring training baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers to support Justin Dunn, Ryan's older brother, who was pitching for the White Sox. Fans reacted to a post on X showing Durant and Dunn at the game, sharing their thoughts on the outing:

"He's a thousand percent high af" one fan commented

"Poor guy watching the White Sox and Brewers" another fan posted

"The way KD watches baseball is TUFF" a fan shared

"Front office and stupid media side, I think KD loves his teammates and loves being that vet for the young guys on this team" another fan said

"I despise Suns leadership for not standing up for this guy (KD)" another fan commented

"Ryan Dunn is going to save the relationship between Kevin Durant and the Suns single-handedly " a fan posted

"'KD isn't a good teammate' f*** outta here" another fan shared

Justin Dunn pitched two scoreless innings for the White Sox. Perhaps KD is the good luck charm that Dunn needs to crack the White Sox roster.

"If we didn't care, there wouldn't be stuff like that" - Kevin Durant talks about the heated exchange with Head Coach Mike Budenholzer during the Suns' comeback win over the Clippers

Kevin Durant has stated many times that he's a passionate individual when it comes to the game of basketball. So when the Phoenix Suns were down as many as 23 points Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Clippers, Durant and head coach Mike Budenholzer got into a heated exchange captured by cameras on the sideline:

Durant, during his post-game press conference, went on to say that the exchange was just because they both care a lot about the game and doing everything they can to win:

"We're competitive as individuals who want to see things done the right way... If we both didn't care we would never have stuff like that. I'm glad the win is going to sweep all that stupid stuff under the rug because I know some people in Phoenix couldn't wait to run with that."

Kevin Durant helped lead the Suns to a 23-point comeback win over the Clippers, as the Suns aim to turn their season around with 20 games left to play in the season.

