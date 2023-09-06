Three-time NBA champ Danny Green set to sign a one year deal with the Sixers

Danny Green is returning to the City of Brotherly Love next season. The Philadelphia 76ers have signed the veteran guard to a one-year deal to play again with Joel Embiid.

“Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN.”

Green played the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with the Sixers. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 131 games (he started in 97 of them). His three-point shooting (39.5%) was a big part of the Sixers’ offensive threat surrounding Embiid.

The 76ers, however, sent Green to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the De’Anthony Melton trade. He spent most of the time last season on the bench after recovering from a torn ACL.

“DG” saw action just 11 times for the Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. He should have fresh legs for the Philadelphia 76ers next season.

What will be Danny Green’s role for the Philadelphia 76ers next season?

Danny Green was largely a starter in two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He may not have that kind of role with the team this time around.

Nick Nurse, Philly’s new coach, is familiar with Green’s game. The two were part of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship team. Nurse will know when and where to use the shooting guard in his system.

Green showed signs of getting his rhythm back in his eight games with the Cavaliers. He averaged 6.5 PPG on 50.0% shooting, including 44.8% from deep. Nurse should be excited to have that kind of threat to put around Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia’s offseason could be quite interesting. The James Harden saga has shown no signs of any resolution. Harden’s presence or absence will be a big factor in how the Sixers will deploy Green next season.

If “The Beard” plans to sit out the entire season despite penalties, the three-time champ’s role could increase and even start in some games. If Harden is traded to another team with All-Star caliber talent, Green’s off-the-bench role will be solidified.

Danny Green is an experienced veteran who is a proven locker-room leader. In a season that’s expected to be interesting due to the Harden impasse, Green’s voice could play a crucial role for the Sixers.