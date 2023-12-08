Three-time WNBA All-Star Kristi Toliver heaps praise on Luka Doncic, reckons “the world isn’t ready for Poppa Luka”

Last Friday, Luka Doncic welcomed a daughter, Gabriela, with fiancée Anamaria Goltes into the world. Following the birth of his daughter, Doncic has been playing some of his best basketball to date. Fresh off of dropping 40 points against the Utah Jazz in Wednesday night's 147-97 win, Washington Mystics star Kristi Toliver tweeted some praise for "Poppa Luka."

The tweet was in response to an interview clip, where Doncic was asked if his recent outing is due to him being a father now. The Dallas Mavericks star humbly replied by stating that he's "just playing basketball," while also crediting his teammates for the excellent start that they had on the offensive end.

Whether he is extra motivated or not, it is for sure to the benefit of the Mavericks as they are sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference standings (12-8 record). With that said, here's a look at what three-time WNBA All-Star Kristi Toliver said in her tweet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I love seeing L so happy and living his truth," Toliver tweeted. "Poppa Luka, the world isn't ready for it."

Expand Tweet

Toliver mentioned feeling happy Luka Doncic is "living his truth," especially now that he's in a new stage in his life with his fiancée. When it comes to this new chapter for Doncic, he mentioned that the past few days have been some of the best in his life.

Additionally, she also issues a warning to the world that "Poppa Luka" has arrived and everyone might not be ready for him.

Luka Doncic talked about feeling happy on the day his daughter arrived but sad about the Dallas Mavericks loss

On Saturday night's matchup against the OKC Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks were close to pulling off a victory after an impressive 30-0 run to take the lead from a 24-point deficit. Despite getting the lead in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks came short in closing the game and ended up losing by a score of 126-120.

Speaking after the game, Luka Doncic was delighted about the birth of his daughter the previous day but also sad about the team coming up short.

As per Grant Afseth from Fan Nation's "Dallas Basketball":

"First of all, it was the happiest day of my life," Doncic said. "I got the baby, but then today's game was a big rollercoaster too. I'm so sad we didn't win this game, we gave a big, big effort. This team today was impressive in the third and fourth quarter. We gotta play this more times, man. We're gonna win a lot of games."

Expand Tweet

From Doncic's comments, he still credited the team's effort in climbing their way back into the game by playing much better in the third and fourth quarters. Be that as it may, he would still prefer that the team plays that way consistently and not just in the final two quarters of a ball game.

Luka Doncic finished with 36 points (11-of-22 shooting, including 5-of-13 from 3-point range), 18 assists and 15 rebounds.