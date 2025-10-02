"Threw me in the finals as a rookie": Christian Braun pays respect to former HC Michael Malone for showing faith in rookie year (Exclusive)

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets are preparing for their first full campaign without Michael Malone. The Nuggets parted ways with Malone before the playoffs late last season. David Adelman took over as interim coach for the remainder of the year.

Braun spoke with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina about the 2024-25 season, and he shared his appreciation for Malone.

“I’m always grateful for the people who put me in those spots," Braun said on Thursday. "I understand that Calvin Booth paved my way. He drafted me and paved my way to get that opportunity. So I’m grateful for him. Coach Malone threw me in the finals as a rookie and played me a ton of minutes my whole career.

"So I’m grateful for those people for putting me in those spots. I’m grateful for what Nikola (Jokic) has done for me, what Jamal has done for me and what Aaron has done for me up until this point."

After averaging a career-high 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, Braun is expected to be a staple of the team's starting rotation.

Christian Braun talks about the importance of staying ready for moments of opportunity

After winning the national championship with Kansas in 2022, Christian Braun hit the ground running in the NBA, averaging 15.5 minutes per game.

Former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone gave him 13.0 minutes per game in the postseason during his rookie season. He showed flashes of brilliance while making heads-up plays.

During Thursday's interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, the shooting guard opened up on the importance of staying ready for big moments.

"So I’m being grateful and understand that your opportunity is going to come," Braun said. "When it does, you don’t get a second chance. I try to strike when I do get those opportunities. So I'm just preparing for the work."

Braun highlighted that what's important is for players to identify what their team needs, and evolving their game to fill them. For the former NCAA champion and Denver, it's 3-point shooting, finishing at the rim and playing defense.

With a revamped roster and a new coach, Braun and the Nuggets are heading into the 2025-26 season eager to make waves.

