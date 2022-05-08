"Throw Giannis out... Oh, that's right, Giannis is a superstar and Brooks is Brooks" - Skip Bayless calls out the league for their partial behavior

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless lambasted the NBA for their partial behavior. His comments came after Giannis Antetokounmpo got away with a hard foul on Jayson Tatum without it being deemed flagrant.

The play occurred with eight minutes left in the second quarter when Giannis tried to block Tatum from attacking the rim in transition.

Here's a clip of it (via NBA TV):

NBA TV @NBATV Tatum threw it down on Giannis despite the foul Tatum threw it down on Giannis despite the foul 😳 https://t.co/bPATVuuZQu

Video evidence showed Antetokounmpo was trying to reach for the ball. But the angle made it difficult for him to do so, which led to him crashing into Tatum's body. Tatum took a hard fall and almost ended up injuring his wrist.

Skip Bayless didn't seem too pleased with Antetokounmpo not being issued a flagrant on this play and potentially getting ejected out of the game. Here's what Bayless tweeted regarding this:

"THROW GIANNIS OUT. SUSPEND HIM A GAME. WHAT WAS THE DIFFERENCE IS WHAT HE JUST DID TO JTATUM (WHO HURT HIS LEFT WRIST/HAND ON THE FALL) AND WHAT DILLON BROOKS DID??? GIANNIS BLASTED TATUM IN THE FACE WITH HIS ELBOW! OH, THAT'S RIGHT, GIANNIS IS A SUPERSTAR AND BROOKS IS BROOKS."

Bayless has been upset over Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks' suspension for his flagrant 2 fouls against Gary Payton II during the Grizzlies-Warriors round two series. The Fox Sports analyst has made a bold claim, saying the NBA is biased towards superstars like Antetokounmpo in this regard.

Jayson Tatum says his wrist doesn't bother him following a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum cleared the air regarding any concerns of re-aggravating his wrist injury. He said that following his collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo during Game 3 of their round two series.

As per Celtics beat writer Keith Smith, Tatum said his wrist has been bothering him for the last two months. Luckily for the Boston Celtics, it hasn't bothered him any more than that following the foul Giannis committed on him.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Jayson Tatum said his left wrist has been bothering him for about two months. Said it was bothering him after the dunk and foul on Giannis, but not any more than it has been. Jayson Tatum said his left wrist has been bothering him for about two months. Said it was bothering him after the dunk and foul on Giannis, but not any more than it has been.

The series has been physical, and the officiating has also been up and down so far, concerning how the calls are being made on certain plays. Both teams have left it all out on the floor, especially on the defensive side of the ball throughout the first three games.

The Milwaukee Bucks have taken a 2-1 lead in the series. With the next game set to be played at home as well, they are in the driver's seat to progress. Nevertheless, the Celtics have been one of the most resilient teams in the NBA this year. So fans can expect to have another high-intensity contest when the two teams square off for Game 4 on Monday (May 9th).

