“Throwing Kawhi under the bus on live TV”: NBA fans react to Steve Ballmer’s admission on $28M cap circumvention allegations

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer spoke to Ramona Shelburne to address the discussion surrounding Kawhi Leonard’s $28 million endorsement deal with Aspiration, a company in which Ballmer invested.During his conversation on ESPN on Thursday, Ballmer denied any attempt to circumvent the NBA's salary cap, saying that he did not know about the deal between Leonard and Aspiration.“I don’t know anything about the court documents on this … The speculation is what it is,” Ballmer said. “I don’t know why they did what they did … These are guys who committed fraud; they conned me. I have no ability to predict why they might’ve done anything they did.”A clip of Steve Ballmer’s comments was shared on X by Legion Hoops. Fans reacted to the clip, saying that the Clippers owner had thrown Kawhi Leonard under the bus with his claims. Fans also claimed that Ballmer was playing the 'victim' during his interview.&quot;No way bro is really throwing Kawhi under the bus on live TV,&quot; one fan wrote.JBond @jbondwagonLINK@LegionHoops @ramonashelburne No way bro is really throwing Kawhi under the bus on live TV 😭 Kawhi is so done nowSleeperHawks @SleeperHawksLINK@LegionHoops @ramonashelburne The owner of the company was tricked about paying someone 48 million dollars who also plays for his NBA team because that makes senseAnshumaan! @ansh_manutdLINK@LegionHoops @ramonashelburne Leonard is done. 🤣🤣jefferrrson @jefferrrsonLINK@LegionHoops @ramonashelburne Conned him while paying his player. lolManish @sbmanish7LINK@LegionHoops @ramonashelburne Yeah he’s tryna dump Kawhii off the Clippers books lmaoApart from the $28 million deal reported by Pablo Torre, Boston Celtics beat writer John Karalis reported that Leonard was also owed an additional $20 million through a stock deal. The Clippers star and his team have yet to address the situation publicly.Steve Ballmer welcomes the NBA's investigation into the Clippers and Kawhi LeonardContinuing his conversation with Ramona Shelburne, Steve Ballmer said that he would want the NBA to take such matters seriously and investigate any team that faced similar allegations.&quot;I'd want the league to investigate, take it seriously,&quot; Ballmer said. &quot;Salary cap circumvention rules are important to the league, and I'd want the league to investigate.&quot;If Leonard and the Clippers are found guilty of breaking the NBA's salary cap rules, it could have severe consequences for both parties. The Clippers could be stripped of any future first-round draft picks they own, while Leonard could be fined and have his contract voided.The two-time NBA champion could also be suspended for up to one year. Kawhi Leonard had made a brilliant recovery from his knee injury last season, averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Clippers. He could now face a non-injury-related setback in light of the NBA's investigation.