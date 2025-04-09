Thunder coach strongly supports JT Orr for swiftly ejecting Lakers' Luka Doncic

OKC Thunder coach Mark Daignault strongly supported referee J.T. Orr's incorrect decision to eject LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic on Tuesday. Amid a playoff-like atmosphere in the fourth quarter, Doncic, who had already picked up a technical foul before, trash-talked a fan after making a shot.

However, Orr, who stood between the fan and Doncic, believed that the Lakers star directed the taunt at him. Orr didn't waste much time ejecting the five-time All-Star with a second technical. He didn't even bother listening to Doncic or the other Lakers players' explanation of the incident.

The majority of the fans who weren't Lakers supporters also questioned the refereeing. Mark Diagneault had an opposite stance and backed the officiating crew, citing a tech he was issued by Orr previously.

"J.T. Orr, the referee that threw him [Doncic] out, and t'd him, gave me a tech in Sacramento for a very mild comment," Diagneault said.

"So, I don't know exactly what was said, but I can almost guarantee it (Doncic's comment) wasn't as mild as what I said. And it was good to see him hold the line on the respect for the game standard."

Daigneault also hoped the NBA would back Orr for his actions.

"There should be a line. If they cross it, there should be a technical, and you get what you tolerate. So, I give that crew a lot of credit for the way they managed it."

Luka Doncic's ejection was a game-changing one. The Lakers led 108-107 when Doncic left the floor. From that point, OKC went on a massive run to close the game and win 136-120. Doncic finished with 23 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

