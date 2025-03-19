"Thursday against Milwaukee": NBA fans react to Rui Hachimura hinting at return ahead of Nuggets showdown

Rui Hachimura could potentially be nearing a return to action at some point soon. The Lakers forward has been out since February 27th with a knee injury and has not announced an official return date yet.

Ad

In that span, the Lakers have gone 7-4 including the game Hachimura got injured in, and currently sit as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a record of 42-25.

Hachimura has fans speculating as he released this picture to his X account on Tuesday with the caption "Black Samurai Project":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The picture itself has a logo with the caption loading on it. The post has caused fans to speculate that Hachimura could be returning from injury in as little as a couple of days:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Thursday against Milwaukee, calling it now," a fan shared

"Rui coming back tomorrow will be a movie vs Nuggets!!" another fan posted

"Wednesday??" one fan questioned

Other fans are just hoping that Hachimura gets fully healthy no matter when or what it takes:

"We miss you, Rui!! Get better soon," a fan said

"The Lakers wouldn't be complete without you. Please take it easy and do it gradually," another fan commented

Ad

"Don't start with the Christian Wood nonsense man just focus on recovery and get to playing ball," one fan posted

Hopefully, the Lakers' Hachimura can make his return soon and have a positive impact on their basketball team's success while they're in the midst of a battle for seeding and home court.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets

Rui Hachimura has been dealing with a knee injury since February 27th when he sustained it in a 111-102 victory against the Timberwolves. He will have to wait longer to make his return as he was ruled out of Wednesday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The upcoming week will mark Hachimura's third straight week out of action without a set timetable for his return. The Lakers will also be without All-Star LeBron James, who is out with a groin injury he sustained on March 8th in a 111-101 loss to the Boston Celtics.

During the season, Rui Hachimura has averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 50.6%, including 41% from 3-point range. Those will be much-needed numbers on a Lakers team that has lost four out of its last six games as they approach the home stretch of the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback