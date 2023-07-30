Tim Duncan career earnings: Contracts, endorsements, and assets explored

Tim Duncan is one of the widely celebrated players in NBA history. As a superstar in the league, Duncan earned a lot from sponsorship deals as well as contracts. Let's a closer look at his career earnings, endorsements and other assets.

After an impressive career with the San Antonio Spurs spanning 19 years, Duncan found himself inducted into the Hall of Fame. During this time, "The Big Fundamental" earned a lot through his contract extensions with the Spurs.

Duncan was drafted by the Spurs in the 1997 NBA draft out of Wake Forest. As the first overall pick, he commanded a fairly solid income earning close to $3 million in his rookie season.

This figure continued to balloon as he signed his first major contract extension with a three-year $31 million deal. This was followed by a seven-year, $122 million deal in 2003, which saw him tied to the side through 2009.

Duncan signed three more contract extensions with the Spurs after 2009. His 2012-14 extension saw him take a pay cut to accommodate Kawhi Leonard. He signed his last contract in 2015, which saw him stretched on San Antonio's books till the 2018-19 season, during which time he was also coaching the Spurs.

Over the course of his career, Duncan earned a whopping $242,024,800 with San Antonio. This is excluding sponsorship and endorsement deals.

Duncan was associated with Nike early in his career. However, after releasing two signature shoes with the footwear brand, Duncan joined their competitor Adidas during the 2003 All-Star weekend. He also had deals with Bridgestone and AT&T.

Duncan's current net worth is roughly $130 million. Additionally, he has assets which include his mansion in San Antonio, the Tim Duncan Foundation, the Children's Center of San Antonio and the Cancer Therapy and Research Center.

Tim Duncan's career as a player

Tim Duncan had a very successful NBA career. With 5 NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs, Duncan is among the winningest players in NBA history.

His contributions to the Spurs franchise have been undeniable. Having earned 15 All-Star selections and 15 All-NBA selections, Duncan carved out a special place for himself in NBA history.

Needless to say, several players consider him to be the greatest power forward of all-time. With a career average of 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists, "Old Man Riverwalk" would cook players on a nightly basis.

