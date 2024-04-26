Tim Hardaway Jr. Injury Update: Will Mavericks forward play Game 3 vs Clippers (April 26)

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been among the injured players for the Dallas Mavericks in their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series against the LA Clippers. Hardaway Jr. is on the Mavericks' injury report, citing a right ankle sprain.

He appeared in Games 1 and 2 but looked limited, especially in Tuesday's 96-93 win, playing only six minutes before exiting the contest after rolling his ankle on a missed 3-point attempt. Hardaway Jr. played 16 minutes in Game 1's 109-97 loss, scoring six points on 2-of-5 shooting. He also had three rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Injury Update: Mavericks forward's status revealed for Game 3

Hardaway Jr. is listed as out for Friday's Game 3 contest. As per Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, the veteran forward will get evaluated in a few days. Hardaway Jr.'s absence will increase Josh Green's minutes off the bench. Hardaway Jr. was tied for the ninth most minutes averaged in the rotation for the first two games.

His absence shouldn't impact Dallas as much, considering their reliance on bigger wings like P.J. Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. for defensive purposes to matchup against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Hardaway Jr. remains day-to-day. He could suit up in Sunday's Game 4.

Tim Hardaway Jr. distraught after injury exit

Tim Hardaway Jr. hoped to make an impact in Game 2 to earn more playing time. However, a right ankle sprain, leading to his eventual exit, fueled the Mavericks forward's frustrations as cameras caught him ripping a towel on the bench following his injury.

Hardaway Jr. has struggled for minutes as the season progresses. He played roughly 25-30 minutes a game until February before the Mavericks made significant additions at the deadline, trimming Hardaway Jr.'s playing time.

Amid inconsistent shooting performances and inefficient defensive showings, Hardway Jr. lost minutes to P.J. Washington and Derrick Jones Jr., who have been heavily favored over him in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving returned from injury and stayed healthy after that stretch. Irving's absence was one of the key reasons behind Hardaway Jr. briefly featuring in the Mavs' rotation. The injury setback limits his potential to earn more playing time in this series or the next if Dallas prevails.

The Mavericks comfortably won Game 2 after Hardaway's exit after another turbulent night offensively. A solid defensive showing led by Luka Doncic inspired the Clippers' fight back in a must-win situation as they neutralized the homecourt advantage ahead of Games 3 and 4 in Dallas.

