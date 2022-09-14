"You know that was my idol as I was growing up" - Tim Hardaway Sr. praises 2x NBA Champion Isiah Thomas ahead of his induction to the Basketball Hall of Fame

Tim Hardaway Sr. has finally been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hardaway, who retired following the 2002-2003 NBA season, waited nearly 20 years for his induction despite making five All-NBA teams and five All-Star teams during his career. He averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 assists over the span of 13 seasons.

Hardaway is best known for his signature crossover moves and being a part of the 'Run-TMC' era with the Golden State Warriors, where he played alongside fellow Hall of Famers Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin in the early 90's.

During his Hall-of-Fame speech, Hardaway gave a lot of credit to his childhood idol Isiah Thomas.

That was my idol as I was growing up. My coach told me to watch him and try to pattern [my] game after him, and I tried to. He was just - could handle the ball, had charisma out there, had confidence out there, and he played hard. He played fearless. He played with a lot of spunk so that's what I tried to do.

It is no surprise that Tim Hardaway holds Isiah Thomas in high regard. Thomas, who was inducted into the Hall-of-Fame in 2000, grew up in Hardaway's hometown of Chicago, Illinois, and inspired him to pursue the game of basketball.

Relive the moment Tim Hardaway beat his idol Isiah Thomas with his signature crossover below:

SHEESH. (1990) Tim Hardaway pulls out his killer crossover on Isiah Thomas and finishes the layup!SHEESH. (1990) Tim Hardaway pulls out his killer crossover on Isiah Thomas and finishes the layup! SHEESH. 🔥 https://t.co/oRK4oasul3

Tim Hardaway believes that Run-TMC was ahead of their time

Tim Hardaway made sure to use his Hall of Fame speech to give a shoutout to his Run-TMC teammates, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin:

Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond, Run-TMC. Legendary, baby, we was legendary. When I came into the NBA, those two guys taught me everything - how to be a pro, how to take care of myself, and they would ask me - 'Tim, how great do you really wanna be?' See, Mully and Rock, they made me who I am today. Run-TMC, man, we were ahead of our time. Chris, Mitch, you will always be family to me. We did everything together during our time with the Warriors. I cherish those years, I cherish our friendship. Thank you.

The trio played at a high-pace and were able to shoot three-pointers at a consistent rate, both staples of the modern NBA era.

While they were never able to win a title as teammates, the Run-TMC era in Golden State will now be remembered for having three Hall-of-Famers playing together at the same time.

Tim Hardaway: Class of 2022

Mitch Richmond: Class of 2014

Chris Mullin: Class of 2011 Run TMC: A HOF TrioTim Hardaway: Class of 2022Mitch Richmond: Class of 2014Chris Mullin: Class of 2011 https://t.co/blqYxY2uNy

