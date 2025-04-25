Tim Legler throws shade at Warriors fans blaming Amen Thompson for Jimmy Butler's glute injury

Amen Thompson has been subjected to hatred on social media as fans, particularly the Golden State Warriors supporters, blamed the Houston Rockets player for Jimmy Butler’s injury. However, analyst Tim Legler claims that Thompson is being wrongfully bashed.
During the latest episode of the "All-NBA" podcast, Legler defended Amen Thompson by dissecting the play. Highlighting that Thompson was tripped, Legler threw shade at fans for accusing the 22-year-old of the unintentional accident.
“The only way that you think that's intentional is if you're a Warriors fan. End of story. If you've got two eyes, you can see he (Thompson) was inadvertently tripped into him… He was knocked off balance and fell into him accidentally,” Legler went on a passionate rant.
Slow-motion replays clearly indicate that Thompson tripped on the back of Steven Adam’s shoe while fighting for the offensive rebound. As a result, the 6-foot-7 forward immediately lost balance and bumped into Butler.
Unfortunately, Jimmy Butler was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, heading to the locker room after attempting both free throws. In the 7:58 minutes of playing time before sustaining the injury, the forward had scored 3 points and 2 rebounds. Ultimately, Stephen Curry and co. suffered a 94-109 loss, with the series being tied at one game apiece.
Jimmy Butler avoids a serious injury
Golden State Warriors fans received a huge boost on Thursday after sources confirmed that Jimmy Butler avoided any fracture or structural damage. But being diagnosed with deep glute muscle contusion, Shams Charania reported that Butler’s availability for Game 3 on Saturday is in “serious jeopardy”.
Steve Kerr had spoken about the possibility of adjusting and rethinking the lineup, in case Butler remains sidelined for Game 3.
“We will see how it all plays out. If Jimmy’s out, we have to rethink everything like rotations and who starts and the best combinations and all that stuff,” Kerr said following Game 2.
Jimmy Butler played a pivotal role in the Warriors’ Game 1 victory, stuffing the stat sheet with 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. While securing a win without him in the lineup would be a huge challenge, the Warriors will take relief in knowing their star has avoided a serious injury and could return later in the series.
