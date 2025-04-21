Timberwolves' $28,491,576 guard makes bold prediction after Anthony Edwards and Co. humble Lakers in Game 1

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves took Game 1 of their seven-game series matchup against the LA Lakers in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. It was an upset considering how the Lakers were the favorites to win the matchup.

Ad

After a dominant 117-95 victory, Timberwolves rookie Robert Dillingham boldly predicted on social media that his team could sweep the Lakers. Dillingham, who is signed to a $28,491,576 rookie contract, said this with full confidence despite not playing in Game 1.

"Wolves in 4," Dillingham wrote on his Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robert Dillingham's Instagram Story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After witnessing what transpired on Saturday, it's clear that the LA Lakers were lost on the offensive end of the court. While the Timberwolves have all the momentum, they will hope that the Purple and Gold won't activate their offensive prowess come Game 2 on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Lakers vs Wolves recap: Anthony Edwards pulls off an upset

Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a huge Game 1 win on Saturday, nearly putting up a triple-double performance. Ant added 22 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal. It's clear that Edwards is hungrier than ever and made a statement to the LA Lakers.

Helping Anthony Edwards take care of business were Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Julius Randle. McDaniels was the Wolves' leading scorer, who also nearly put up a double-double performance. Jaden added 25 points and nine rebounds.

Ad

Looking at Reid, he did all he could on both ends of the floor for Minnesota. Naz put up 23 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Randle had a solid all-around performance to help the three top scorers. The Wolves forward had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Lakers struggled to find their rhythm all night long. The only player who was efficient throughout Game 1 for the Purple and Gold was Luka Doncic. Luka added 37 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves couldn't keep up with Minnesota's pace as they struggled to provide their usual offensive production. James only scored 19 points, while Reaves added 16 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More