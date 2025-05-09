Timberwolves' $46,870,000 guard and former Villanova prospect rejoices while talking about Pope Leo's election

On Thursday, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo rejoiced over the election of fellow Villanova alumnus Robert Prevost as the new pope. Taking up the mantle of Leo XIV, Prevost was elected as the head of the catholic church after the death of Pope Francis on April 21. DiVincenzo celebrated the event after the Timberwolves' Game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin shared DiVincenzo's reaction to the papal elections after the Timberwolves' 117-93 victory at Target Center. Quoting the Minnesota guard in his tweet, the NBA reporter wrote:

"Donte DiVincenzo came into the locker room pregame flashing his fingers in a V, with a huge smile on his face, talking about Pope Leo. “I’m having a great day!” he exclaimed. He said Coach Jay Wright texted their Wildcats group chat: “Did you see it guys?!?! Nova pride!”

Donte DiVincenzo, who signed a four-year $46,870,000 contract with the Knicks in 2023, was a member of the Villanova Wildcats program from 2015-2018.

During his tenure with them, the former Knicks star won two NCAA championships and was a highly rated prospect. In his final season with the Wildcats, DiVincenzo was awarded the Big East Sixth Man of the Year and the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

Similar to DiVincenzo, Pope Leo XIV is an alumnus of Villanova University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Science. He was elected as the sovereign of the Vatican City State on Day 2 of the papal elections on May 8. The former Cardinal Bishop of Albano is the first American-born pope in Vatican history.

Donte DiVincenzo impresses as the Minnesota Timberwolves down a Curry-less Warriors team

The Minnesota Timberwolves levelled their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors with an impressive win on Thursday. After losing Game 1 by 11 points the Timberwolves rallied in the second game, beating the Warriors by 24.

Starters Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards were big contributors in the T-Wolves' win, with 24 and 20 points, respectively. Former Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo also impressed as he helped his team across the board.

The shooting guard recorded nine points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal against his former team, netting a point differential of +18 while on the court.

Although not averaging a high scoring statistic, DiVincenzo's efforts allowed his teammates to excel as they travel to San Francisco on Saturday for Game 3.

Arian Kashyap



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

