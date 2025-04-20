Timberwolves' 6'9 Game 1 MVP taunts LeBron James and Lakers' for lack of rim protection

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick played Jaxson Hayes just eight minutes in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Redick leaned more on his team’s plethora of forwards to handle Minnesota’s towering frontline. The move backfired as the Timberwolves dominated the interior to walk away with a 117-95 win.

Ad

After the game, 6-foot-9 Jaden McDaniels, who was arguably the Game 1 MVP, had this to say about LA’s center-less lineups:

“If [Jaxson Hayes] isn’t out there, I’m basically the tallest person out there. I don’t think no one call really rim protect me because Jaxson Hayes wasn’t on the court.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

McDaniels had his stroke going regardless of where he shot in Game 1. He went 9-for-11, including 3-for-3 from behind the arc. McDaniels was also opportunistic inside the paint, making 5 of 7 shots.

Redick changed the Lakers' defensive strategy when the Timberwolves started to find their range from deep. Once Naz Reid and McDaniels began to do damage from the perimeter, the coach largely relied on his forwards and guards to switch on defense.

Ad

Minnesota took advantage of the adjustment by asking Reid, McDaniels and Julius Randle to attack the paint. LeBron James kept Randle in check, but Reid and McDaniels thrived in mismatches. Austin Reaves often found himself in trouble deep in the paint against either two.

The Lakers lost the rebounding (44-38) and points in the paint (44-32) battles. Minnesota’s ball movement that forced LA on its heels also gave the visiting team the assists duel 29-15. LA’s gaping hole in the middle became a sore point that Minnesota relentlessly attacked. JJ Redick will need to figure something out to prevent the Timberwolves from winning Game 2.

Ad

The Lakers might be asking too much from LeBron James to anchor the defense

The LA Lakers had roughly two months to prepare for center-less lineups when the Mark Williams trade was rescinded. There were stretches when they had the best defense in the NBA by having LeBron James anchor the paint as an undersized center.

The strategy might work on most teams, but the Minnesota Timberwolves could punish them for that. Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels form a relentless frontline that might prove troublesome for LA’s center-less lineups.

Ad

Expand Tweet

JJ Redick might be asking too much from 40-year-old James to hold together his frontcourt against the young and relentless Timberwolves. The four-time MVP might struggle to find extra gear on offense if he has to carry this defensive burden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More